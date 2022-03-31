As children get back to school, immunity-boosting supplements are a must

The coronavirus pandemic has kept children away from schools for close to two years. They have been studying online but the lack of physical activity and increased exposure to screens (laptops, mobiles, tablets) have impacted their physical, mental health and social development. All this has meant that children's natural defense system has taken a beating and, thus, the ability to deal with normal life may not be without issues. Hence, it is important that children are well prepared to face health challenges as they return to schools.

It is imperative that they consume nutrient-rich food. While the best way to do so is to have a balanced diet, sometimes, our diet falls short of the required limits. It is then that supplements come in handy. Supplements that are rich in vitamin C, multivitamins and zinc are great ways to boost immunity. Many such supplements are available online and many of them come in a chewable form and are hence easy to have. We have curated a list of such supplements that you might find handy.

Well-C Vitamin C Tablets Immunity Booster For Kids and Zinc Supplements For Growth Strength Strong Bones Sugar Free Orange Flavor Chewable Tablets -60

These chewable tablets help in boosting immune system in children and provide protection against viral infections and common cold. Kids often tend to get hurt while playing. These tablets help cuts and wound heal fast. They also strengthen blood vessels and come packed with antioxidants. These tablets are made using natural sweeteners and hence don't harm kids' teeth. These tablets are beneficial for the overall health of eyes, skin, bones and muscles as well.

B08JCHY876

Fast&Up Charge Kids - Daily Immunity Essential Multivitamin for Kids - Zinc, Vitamin C, D3 & B6 with Turmeric, Ginger & Tulsi Extracts (25 Effervescent Tablets, Mango Flavor)

These tablets have been prepared using eight immunity-boosting ingredients. They contain natural Amla extract and100% RDA vitamin C as their principle components. They also give natural protection to children from harmful pathogens. The tablets also have essential herbs and nutrients like Curcumin, Ginger and Tulsi that help strengthen body’s defences. Made using Swiss effervescent technology, these tablets help in providing faster nutrient absorption. They are also gentle on the stomach.

B08P53226J

Immunescience Vitamin C Tablets With Zinc Supplements & Citrus Bioflavonoids, Natural Multivitamin for Men, Women, Kids. Immunity Booster Strength Energy Skin 1000mg Tablet-60 (orange)

These multivitamin tablets give a healthy dose of calcium to the body apart from vitamin C and zinc. They contain organic calcium citrate, vitamin D3, vitamin C, iron, L-lysin, magnesium and zinc. They have been designed to primarily support calcium and vitamin D nutritional gaps in children and help them get strong bones and healthy teeth. These are tasty chewable tablets are free of sugar, preservatives, and do not stick to teeth and gums. The tablets can be given to children above three years.

B09N278J6H

Healthvit KID-C Kid's Vitamin-C 40 mg 100% RDA for Children for Vitamin C Deficiency | 60 Chewable Tablets (Pack of 2)

These are exclusive vitamin C tablets that have been formulated to maintain the immune system, support iron absorption and provide good vision. On a long-term basis, these tablets support healthy growth in children and augment their overall development.

B09BCGQSKN

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.