Ashwagandha for diabetes: Try this herb to keep blood sugar levels in check

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 13:32 IST

Summary:

Ashwagandha is an ancient Ayurvedic herb, known to control blood sugar levels. Read on to know about how its benefits in diabetic care.

Diabetes care: Take to Ashwagandha extracts (powder or tablets) to control blood sugar levels. 

Diabetes is one of the most dangerous lifestyle diseases to affect people across the world. As per a report in Hindustan Times, diabetes affects more than 537 million individuals across the globe and is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Of these, as per World Health Organization, 77 million people live in India. Diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas are unable to produce enough insulin or when the body is unable to use the insulin it produces.

Modern science has an answer to the problem - thankfully, there are medicines available that are capable of controlling blood sugar levels when the body still produces some insulin. In more extreme cases, people may need regular insulin injection.

While nobody disputes the modern scientific ways to dealing with this issue, traditional medicinal systems too may have some relief for diabetes. Some streams of knowledge claim that naturally-occurring herbs also help in controlling diabetes. One such a magic herb is Ashwagandha (Indian ginseng). This herb is believed to have the ability to naturally control blood sugar levels.

We have put together a list of list of such products that we think you will find useful. Do take a look and thank us later.

VUBASIL Herbal Diabocare Natural Diabetes Care

These capsules have been made using a mix of herbs, vegetables and fruits, namely Jamun, Karela, Ashwagandha and Gymnema. Apart from providing natural diabetes care, these capsules are also effective against joint pain, obesity, glucose detoxification and in increasing metabolism. All these ingredients are known to be a rich source of vitamins and minerals and have healing properties. Ashwagandha, in particular, is known to support natural blood glucose levels and help in weight management.

VUBASIL® Herbal Diabocare Natural Diabetes Care | Pure Organic Jamun Karela Gymnema Ashwagandha Extract |For Joint Pains Diabetes Sugar Obesity Glucose Detoxification Metabolic Wellness (Pack of 2)
70% off
1,130 3,780
Buy now

GREEN’S MOM Natural Ashwagandha Powder

This pack contains only Ashwagandha powder, which has a great many health benefits. Apart from regulating blood sugar, this powder also helps in relieving stress and anxiety, increases muscle and strength, sharpens focus and memory, supports heart health, improves brain function and sleep and increases stamina. In the context of older people, it is particularly useful in promoting bone health and, thereby, reduces the risk of fracture and maintains overall body balance.

GREEN’S MOM Natural Ashwagandha Powder | Rich Health Supplement for Relieves Stress and Anxiety, Brain Memory, Immunity Booster, Diabetes, Increases Muscle Strength (250 Grams)
59% off
199 490
Buy now

Ind Swift Ashwagandha Juice

Other than Ashwagandha, this juice contains extracts of Giloy, Saunf, Shatavari, Kaunch Beej and Munaka among many other naturally occurring herbs and plant extracts. Other than controlling diabetes, it also helps in increasing immunity and in relieving stress. Many it a habit to have this juice daily and enjoy a carefree and stress lifestyle, being free of health issues.

Ind Swift Ashwagandha Juice | Support Stress & Diabetes | Helpful To Increase Immunity | Giloy, Saunf,Shatavari Extract (500ml)
11% off
349 390
Buy now

Vedikya Natural Diabetes Care Tablets

This pack of Ashwagandha tablets are plant-based and have been formulated from 100% natural ingredients. Other than Ashwagandha, it also contains extracts from herbs like Gudmar, Jamun, Giloy, Methi, Curcumin and Cinnamon. The makers of these tablets claim that they contain plant-based ingredients “proven for beta cell regeneration and insulin production”. They also support “the immune system to fight off infections to avoid degenerate pancreatic cells”.

Vedikya Natural Diabetes Care Tablets | Gudmar, Giloy, Methi, Jambu Beej, Cinnamon, Ashwagandha Organic Plant Based | Formulated from 100% Natural Ingredients | Zero Chemical (Pack of 1)
37% off
464.07 735
Buy now

Halesaga Ashwagandha Tablets

These tablets have been made using naturally-sourced root extracts of Ashwagandha. These tablets have been found to significantly increase white blood cells which boost immunity power. They also help in improving overall wellness factor and maintain healthy endurance and a healthy sleep cycle. These tablets are sugar free, gluten free and dairy free with no cholesterol.

Halesaga Ashwagandha Tablets | Powerful Immunity Booster for Adults Contains Natural Root Extract of Ashwagandha 500mg (Withania Somnifera), Enhance Immunity, Endurance & Relieve Stress - 60 Capsules
78% off
222 999
Buy now

Price of Ashwagandha products for diabetes care at a glance:

ProductPrice
VUBASIL Herbal Diabocare Natural Diabetes Care 3,780
GREEN’S MOM Natural Ashwagandha Powder 490
Ind Swift Ashwagandha Juice 390
Vedikya Natural Diabetes Care Tablets 735
Halesaga Ashwagandha Tablets 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

