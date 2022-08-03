Sign out
Ashwagandha powder: Boosts immunity, vitality, sleep and much more

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 03, 2022 19:25 IST

Summary:

Ashwagandha powder is what you need to take care of your stress and anxiety levels. It rejuvenates both body and mind and has a calming effect on them.

Ashwagandha powder promotes good health and well-being.

A potent herb that is revered and renowned in Ayurveda for centuries, Ashwagandha powder has indeed many health benefits. From promoting better sleep, reducing stress and anxiety, supporting weight management goals to improving energy levels and immunity, this formulation can be a gamechanger in boosting one’s health. Besides, it also supports joint health and helps in muscle recovery. There are many pure and natural formulations that are available online. All of them are vegetarian formulations that also help in boosting one’s mood and well-being.

If you’re keen on trying it out, then our list below will definitely prove useful for you. All of them are pure and organic and will help in rejuvenating both your mind and body. Not only will you stay energetic all day long, but will also be able to recover fast from seasonal infections. To take a look at our picks, scroll through the list below.

Jain Ashwagandha Powder

This Ashwagandha powder comes in the pack of two. A pure and natural formulation, it has many health benefits and is recommended for both men and women. This powder helps in reducing stress, promoting peaceful sleep and boosting stamina. A vegan and paraben-free formulation, you will experience a surge in your energy levels after consuming this. Besides, Ashwagandha, a herb, is highly regarded in Ayurveda.

Jain Ashwagandha Powder 100G (Pack Of 2)
19% off
275 340
Buy now

Just Jaivik Organic Ashwagandha Powder

This Ashwagnadha powder helps in boosting one’s immune system. A vegetarian formulation, it is known to be helpful in reducing stress and anxiety. It also promotes vitality and strength in both men and women. One will be able to see the results in the form of improved energy levels. The formulation is absolutely pure and aids in rejuvenating both body and mind.

Just Jaivik Organic Ashwagandha Powder Withania Somnifera- USDA Certified Organic, 227g (0.5 LB) 8 oz | Ayurvedic Herbal Supplement That Promotes Vitality & Strength | Support for Stress-free Living
42% off
349 599
Buy now

Herbalvilla Pure Ashwagandha powder

This Ashwagandha powder is fit for consumption by adults. It provides many health benefits. From boosting immunity, supporting joint health, aiding in muscle growth and recovery to spiking energy levels, this powder can really help one in so many ways. The formulation is a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants and comes infused with the goodness of protein, carbohydrates, fibre, calcium and vitamin C.

Herbalvilla Pure Ashwagandha powder (250 Grams) | Helps fight anxiety and Stress, Improve vigor and vitality
38% off
369 600
Buy now

Saptamveda Organic Ashwagandha Powder

This Ashwagandha powder is a vegetarian formulation and is known to promote weight loss. It helps in boosting the immune system and relieving stress. An ultimate superfood, this powder can also contribute to height growth. What's more is this formulation boosts the health of skin and hair too, giving one glowing skin and lustrous hair. Besides, it also boosts one’s energy levels.

SAPTAMVEDA Organic Ashwagandha Powder 250 GM (Pack of 1)
25% off
299 399
Buy now

CF 100% Organic Ashwagandha Powder

This 100% organic Ashwagandha powder is what you need to relieve stress and anxiety. It also boosts the mood of adults and aids in weight management goals. Your mind and body will feel calm and at peace after consuming this powder. Besides, it promotes good sleep, helping your combat fatigue more efficiently. It also builds endurance and stamina. So, rejuvenating one’s mind and body is now easy with this powder.

CF 100% Organic Ashwagandha Powder - Withania Somnifera - USDA Certified Organic Ashwagandha for Vitality, Strength & Stress Management - 100g Veg Powder
35% off
255 395
Buy now

Price of Ashwagandha powders at a glance:

Ashwagandha powders Price
Jain Ashwagandha Powder 340.00
Just Jaivik Organic Ashwagandha Powder  599.00
Herbalvilla Pure Ashwagandha powder  600.00
Saptamveda Organic Ashwagandha Powder 399.00
CF 100% Organic Ashwagandha Powder  395.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

