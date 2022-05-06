Avail attractive discounts on beauty products like skin whitening creams, balms

Summary:
Beauty products are always in demand. Night creams, sunscreens, lip balms, anti-ageing creams, whitening creams and many more products never go out of fashion. While lipsticks, rouse powders, eye shadows, maskaras and more can help you glam up, it is these creams, lotions and gels that you apply every day, day and night, which really alter, heal and enhance your look from within. If you long for that glowing and luminous skin, then invest in lotions, creams and gels that add to the overall good health of your skin.
Amazon is currently having a summer sale with attractive offers and discounts on a host of beauty products. So if you are keen on having that dewy and soft skin, then go in for these products. We have curated a list of such beauty items with good discounts and you should take a look at them too. This list includes products targeting not just adults but children as well.
|Product
|Price
|Price After Discount
|Mamaearth 100% Natural Milky Soft Lip Balm for Kids
|₹199.00
|₹168.00
|Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Whitening & Brightening Nourishing Night Crème
|₹145.00
|NA
|Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel
|₹575.00
|₹432.00
|Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C YOGHURT Night Cream
|₹195.00
|₹135.00
Mamaearth 100% Natural Lip Balm for Kids
This is a 100% natural soft baby lip balm. It is enriched with natural ingredients like oats, milk and calendula. This lip balm offers deep nourishment and hydration. It will keep the babies' lips moisturized for 12 hours. This balm is extremely mild, free of all nasties like parabens and SLS that can irritate gentle skin.
Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Whitening Nourishing Night Crème
This cream consists the goodness of natural products like grape, mulberry, saxifraga concentrates and milk proteins. It shields the skin from destructive UVA and UVB rays. It gives you a delicate and supple skin and serves to keep skin is a good condition.
Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel
This night cream for women is ideal for hydrating, treating acne and as an overnight healing cream. It is rich in antioxidant such as green tea extracts that helps in clearing out acne and acne marks leaving behind a brighter and glowing skin while Argan oil helps in giving hydration to the skin.
Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Yoghurt Night Cream
This cream is a lightweight night cream that absorbs into your skin without being too greasy or oily. It is formulated with vitamin C, lemon, yogurt Bifidus and White Seed Serum, which help in reducing dark spots to give an even skin tone.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.