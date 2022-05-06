Story Saved
Friday, May 06, 2022
Avail attractive discounts on beauty products like skin whitening creams, balms

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 06, 2022 12:14 IST
Summary:

Get as much as 31% discount on beauty products such as whitening creams, balms and night creams. Read on.

product info
Pick your favourite beauty products as there are heavy discounts of them as part of Amazon summer sale 2022.

Beauty products are always in demand. Night creams, sunscreens, lip balms, anti-ageing creams, whitening creams and many more products never go out of fashion. While lipsticks, rouse powders, eye shadows, maskaras and more can help you glam up, it is these creams, lotions and gels that you apply every day, day and night, which really alter, heal and enhance your look from within. If you long for that glowing and luminous skin, then invest in lotions, creams and gels that add to the overall good health of your skin.

Amazon is currently having a summer sale with attractive offers and discounts on a host of beauty products. So if you are keen on having that dewy and soft skin, then go in for these products. We have curated a list of such beauty items with good discounts and you should take a look at them too. This list includes products targeting not just adults but children as well.

Price of beauty products at a glance:

ProductPricePrice After Discount
Mamaearth 100% Natural Milky Soft Lip Balm for Kids 199.00 168.00
Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Whitening & Brightening Nourishing Night Crème 145.00NA
Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel 575.00 432.00
Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C YOGHURT Night Cream 195.00 135.00

Mamaearth 100% Natural Lip Balm for Kids

This is a 100% natural soft baby lip balm. It is enriched with natural ingredients like oats, milk and calendula. This lip balm offers deep nourishment and hydration. It will keep the babies' lips moisturized for 12 hours. This balm is extremely mild, free of all nasties like parabens and SLS that can irritate gentle skin.

cellpic
Mamaearth 100% Natural Milky Soft Lip Balm for Kids,Babies for 12 Hour Moisturization, with Oats, Milk & Calendula – 4g
10% off
Rs 180 Rs 199
Buy now

Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Whitening Nourishing Night Crème

This cream consists the goodness of natural products like grape, mulberry, saxifraga concentrates and milk proteins. It shields the skin from destructive UVA and UVB rays. It gives you a delicate and supple skin and serves to keep skin is a good condition.

cellpic
Lotus Herbals Whiteglow Skin Whitening & Brightening Nourishing Night Crème, 20 g
Rs 145
Buy now

Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel

This night cream for women is ideal for hydrating, treating acne and as an overnight healing cream. It is rich in antioxidant such as green tea extracts that helps in clearing out acne and acne marks leaving behind a brighter and glowing skin while Argan oil helps in giving hydration to the skin.

cellpic
Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel | Normal, Oily, Acne-Prone, Combination Skin | Night Cream For Women | Overnight Repair | 100% Vegan | Paraben Free | 50ml
25% off
Rs 432 Rs 575
Buy now

Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Yoghurt Night Cream

This cream is a lightweight night cream that absorbs into your skin without being too greasy or oily. It is formulated with vitamin C, lemon, yogurt Bifidus and White Seed Serum, which help in reducing dark spots to give an even skin tone.

cellpic
Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C YOGHURT Night Cream, 40g
38% off
Rs 121 Rs 195
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

