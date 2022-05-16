Story Saved
New Delhi 41oCC
Monday, May 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, May 16, 2022
New Delhi 41oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Avail great discounts on a whole range of health, beauty products on Amazon

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 16, 2022 19:03 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

It's raining discounts on Amazon - go grab the best of skincare, beauty and haircare products at very attractive rates. 

product info
There is always a need for skincare and haircare products.

Skincare, beauty and haircare products are always in demand. Whether it is a new skin whitening cream, a pigmentation and dark circles removal cream or a hydrating serum for summers, skincare products never seize to fascinate us. We always desire for a better lotion, a better cream a better moisturiser to get that luminous and clear skin and complexion. The same goes for hair care and beauty products - we never get tired of browsing department store shelves for that perfect shampoo to get luscious long hair, that great conditioner that will make our hair silky, that hair oil that will effectively deal with hair fall to give us thick and luxuriant growth or that lipstick that your favourite actor wore in an advertisement. Never mind if we already are gifted with a great skin and hair; the truth is we will still look for them. The hunt never ends.

If that be the case, then now is the best time to go for the kill. Amazon is having a sale on a whole range of beauty and hair products that you must check out. We have enough reasons to believe that you will be tempted to buy many of them, given how attractive the discounts are. We have shortlisted some of these products for your perusal. Do take a look.

L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo & Hair Mask Combo

This L'Oreal product is available in a combination of a shampoo and a conditioner. It is, in a way, a complete package for one's regular haircare needs. The duo works to hydrate and nourish the hair strands. They also provide proteins to improve the overall health of the hair and promote hair growth. Additionally, it also helps repair damaged hair.

cellpic
L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo 300ml & Hair Mask 250gm Combo with Protein & Gold Quinoa for Dry & Damaged Hair, Serie Expert (Pack of 2)
10% off
Rs 1,399.5 Rs 1,555
Buy now

Matrix Opti.care Shampoo and Conditioner Combo

Here's yet another shampoo and conditioner combination that will do a world of good for your hair. The makers call this shampoo a professional ultra smoothing shampoo. It is designed to give you smooth and straight hair. It also gently cleanses and moisturises the hair. It comes packed with the goodness of Shea butter. Its conditioner aids in the process of smoothening the hair and also helps detangle the hair. 

cellpic
Matrix Opti.care Smooth Straight Professional Ultra Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner Combo (200ml + 98g)
5% off
Rs 589 Rs 620
Buy now

Kimirica Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Box

This charming bath and body care box comes in a pack of three products. It is available in 12 different combinations. Some of the combinations include shower gel-soap-body lotion, body wash-body lotion-soaps, body wash-body butter-body lotion among many others. The one we picked for this discussion has been made using Persian sweet lime. The shower gel removes dirt and refreshes skin, moisturises and retains natural body oils and creates rich lather. The body lotion hydrates and nourishes dry skin, leaving an aroma of green tea and tangerine. It has a non sticky and lightweight formula.

cellpic
Kimirica Wild Escape Luxury Bath Care Gift Box - Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Soap(290ml+290ml+100g, Shower Gel +Body Lotion + Soap)
20% off
Rs 1,232 Rs 1,545
Buy now

Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint

Here's the best thing that you can keep in your handbag for makeup on the go - a lip and cheek tint. Late for a prom party? Friends have landed up at your office and are planning on a impromptu party at a friend's place? No worries. Depend of this product to give your tired face that shine. No need for heavy-duty makeup sessions - just a few dabs of this tint on your lips and cheek and you are ready to rock. It gives you a healthy pop of natural lip and cheek tint shade that is not only nourishing but also clean, kind and 100% vegan.

cellpic
Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint | Natural Blush | Lip tint | cheek tint (Amor - True Red), 4.5g
27% off
Rs 715.5 Rs 975
Buy now

Biolage Smoothproof 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum for Frizzy Hair

Do you have to struggle with frizzy hair? Then, here's your solution to it and the good news is that it is available on a discounted rate too. For those of you who are new to the term 'frizzy hair', here's a short explainer - this is a condition when individual strands run in multiple directions, giving a rough feel to your hair. This serum is a 6-in-1 solution to let your hair settle down. Enriched with Avocado and Grape-seed oils, it controls frizz, smoothens rough ends, protects from humidity, nourishes dry hair, instantly detangles and adds instant shine.

cellpic
Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing 6-In-1 Professional Hair Serum For Women & Men For Frizzy Hair
Rs 300
Buy now

Just Herbs Ayurvedic Resurfacing Body Polish Exfoliating Scrub

This exfoliating scrub is meant to remove all dirt and dead skin from your skin to reveal a new you. It is particularly designed for skin brightening and tan removal. A look at some of its key ingredients will convince you of its goodness - coconut oil derivatives, rose oil, cold pressed grapeseed oil, sweet almond oil, Shea butter, oatmeal, cane sugar and walnut shell grits. It is suitable for all skin types and works as a mind pacifier and skin nurturer.

cellpic
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Resurfacing Body Polish Exfoliating Scrub For Skin Brightening,Tan Removal - All Skin Type
20% off
Rs 420 Rs 525
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Amazon fashion sale: Grab pretty dresses and spice up your wardrobe
Amazon fashion sale: Pick your favourite handbags at very reasonable prices
Amazon fashion sale: Get attractive deals on yoga pants, sarees, kurtis
8 makeup essentials for flawless bridal look
1.5 ton split AC: Ideal for medium-sized Indian homes, energy efficient too
health and beauty FOR LESS