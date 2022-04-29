Avail up to 58% discounts on sports, outdoor and gym products

Summary:
If you are a fitness addict, no time of the year is a bad time for exercise. Despite the heat wave that is currently sweeping across India, a gym enthusiast will never take a break. If you are one of those die-hard gym goers or a first timer, you must know that you will need some kind of gear before you hit the gym. For instance, it is always a good idea to get yourself a pair of weightlifting gloves. If you are regular with weight training or any other form of exercise that puts pressure on the knees, it is about time you must invest in knee supports. Even if you are not the person who frequents the gym, but actually loves the outdoors (say cycling is your passion), these knee supports are a must-have. There are many among us who prefer the quiet of the home or terrace or the garden to stretch out the yoga mat for doing asanas for wholesome living, apart from toning of the body and weight management. All these items are readily available online and if you are in the habit of checking online e-commerce platforms from time to time, then you would also know that mega sales keep happening every now and then.
We have shortlisted some products such as gloves, long resistance pull up exercise fabric bands, knee supports and yoga mats on Amazon. All these products are available at very attractive prices. Read on to know more. All products listed here belong to a brand called Hykes.
|Products
|Price
|Price After Discount
|Hykes Pull Up Exercise Fabric Bands Set
|₹2,999.00
|₹1,249.00
|Hykes Gloves
|₹1,499.00
|₹749.00
|Hykes Knee Support
|₹3,000.00
|₹1,599.00
|Hykes Yoga Mat
|₹2,999.00
|₹1,999.00
Hykes Pull Up Exercise Fabric Bands Set
This set contains three bands, one band each for beginners, intermediate fitness enthusiasts and professionals. These pull up bands come with a door anchor and belong to the following weight categories - beginners 15 lbs (pink - light), intermediate 25 lbs (green - medium) and professional 45 lbs (purple - heavy). Use these loop bands for weight loss, rehabilitation, strength gain exercise etc. The door anchor helps to do workouts safe and comfortable. These bands can be used in multiple ways - weight training, crossfit training, physical preparation sessions, calisthenics, pole fitness, powerlifting, pull ups, muscle building, yoga, physical therapy, pilates, upper and lower body stretching exercises, shoulders, arms, chest, hips, glute, legs and abs. They are lightweight and portable.
Hykes Gloves
These workout gloves make your workout easy and offer comfort and palm protection. Say goodbye to blisters and calluses! Thoughtfully designed with hook and loop straps, these gloves has been made from neoprene material, giving padding to the palm. The silicone material, used in it, makes it non slip. These are perfect for weight lifting, crossfit, pull ups, training, gym workout, rope climbing, bodybuilding, calisthenics, powerlifting ,chin ups, cycling, biking, dumbbells, kettlebells, all types of exercise and other outdoor activities. They allow air flow and so your hands doesn't sweat, keeping them dry during your workouts.
Hykes Knee Support
This compression knee sleeves have been designed to provide the best support for high intensity activities such as cross fit, squats, dead lifts, leg press, lunges, most power lifting exercises, cross training, fitness, gym workouts, weight lifting and Olympic lifts. These protect your knees against injury or risk of damage.
Hykes Yoga Mat for Women & Men
This yoga mat is made using eco friendly TPE material, which offers latest technological improvement over traditional yoga mats. This anti-slip yoga mat provides excellent grip with superior comfort. It is sweat resistant and washable too.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.