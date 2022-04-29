Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Avail up to 58% discounts on sports, outdoor and gym products

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Apr 29, 2022 19:11 PM UTC

Summary:

If you are a regular at gym, love the outdoors or swear by yoga, then these products should concern you. Many of them come at attractive discounted prices. 
read more

Gym gloves are an important gear which you must invest in.  

If you are a fitness addict, no time of the year is a bad time for exercise. Despite the heat wave that is currently sweeping across India, a gym enthusiast will never take a break. If you are one of those die-hard gym goers or a first timer, you must know that you will need some kind of gear before you hit the gym. For instance, it is always a good idea to get yourself a pair of weightlifting gloves. If you are regular with weight training or any other form of exercise that puts pressure on the knees, it is about time you must invest in knee supports. Even if you are not the person who frequents the gym, but actually loves the outdoors (say cycling is your passion), these knee supports are a must-have. There are many among us who prefer the quiet of the home or terrace or the garden to stretch out the yoga mat for doing asanas for wholesome living, apart from toning of the body and weight management. All these items are readily available online and if you are in the habit of checking online e-commerce platforms from time to time, then you would also know that mega sales keep happening every now and then. 

We have shortlisted some products such as gloves, long resistance pull up exercise fabric bands, knee supports and yoga mats on Amazon. All these products are available at very attractive prices. Read on to know more. All products listed here belong to a brand called Hykes.

Prices at a glimpse: 

ProductsPricePrice After Discount
Hykes Pull Up Exercise Fabric Bands Set 2,999.00 1,249.00
Hykes Gloves 1,499.00 749.00
Hykes Knee Support 3,000.00 1,599.00
Hykes Yoga Mat 2,999.00 1,999.00

 

Hykes Pull Up Exercise Fabric Bands Set

This set contains three bands, one band each for beginners, intermediate fitness enthusiasts and professionals. These pull up bands come with a door anchor and belong to the following weight categories - beginners 15 lbs (pink - light), intermediate 25 lbs (green - medium) and professional 45 lbs (purple - heavy). Use these loop bands for weight loss, rehabilitation, strength gain exercise etc. The door anchor helps to do workouts safe and comfortable. These bands can be used in multiple ways - weight training, crossfit training, physical preparation sessions, calisthenics, pole fitness, powerlifting, pull ups, muscle building, yoga, physical therapy, pilates, upper and lower body stretching exercises, shoulders, arms, chest, hips, glute, legs and abs. They are lightweight and portable.

Hykes  Unbreakable Long Resistance Pull Up Exercise Fabric Bands Set Body Stretching, Powerlifting, Chin Ups, Physical Therapy, Home Workout, Fitness Training Loop Bands - Ideal for Men and Women
Hykes  Unbreakable Long Resistance Pull Up Exercise Fabric Bands Set Body Stretching, Powerlifting, Chin Ups, Physical Therapy, Home Workout, Fitness Training Loop Bands - Ideal for Men and Women
58% off
1,249 2,999
Buy now

Hykes Gloves

These workout gloves make your workout easy and offer comfort and palm protection. Say goodbye to blisters and calluses! Thoughtfully designed with hook and loop straps, these gloves has been made from neoprene material, giving padding to the palm. The silicone material, used in it, makes it non slip. These are perfect for weight lifting, crossfit, pull ups, training, gym workout, rope climbing, bodybuilding, calisthenics, powerlifting ,chin ups, cycling, biking, dumbbells, kettlebells, all types of exercise and other outdoor activities. They allow air flow and so your hands doesn't sweat, keeping them dry during your workouts.

Hykes Knee Support

This compression knee sleeves have been designed to provide the best support for high intensity activities such as cross fit, squats, dead lifts, leg press, lunges, most power lifting exercises, cross training, fitness, gym workouts, weight lifting and Olympic lifts. These protect your knees against injury or risk of damage.

Hykes 7mm Knee Support Neoprene Sleeves for Weight Lifting, Gym, Cross Training,Fitness, Squats, Powerlifting, Workout - Pair (Black, Extra Large)
Hykes 7mm Knee Support Neoprene Sleeves for Weight Lifting, Gym, Cross Training,Fitness, Squats, Powerlifting, Workout - Pair (Black, Extra Large)
47% off
1,599 3,000
Buy now

Hykes Yoga Mat for Women & Men

This yoga mat is made using eco friendly TPE material, which offers latest technological improvement over traditional yoga mats. This anti-slip yoga mat provides excellent grip with superior comfort. It is sweat resistant and washable too.

Hykes Yoga Mat with Body Alignment Lines Carrying Bag for Pilates Fitness Gym Workout Exercise Anti-Slip 6mm Thickness  - Ideal for Men & Women (Blue)
Hykes Yoga Mat with Body Alignment Lines Carrying Bag for Pilates Fitness Gym Workout Exercise Anti-Slip 6mm Thickness  - Ideal for Men & Women (Blue)
33% off
1,999 2,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Trendy bottom wear for women to revamp summer wardrobe
Enjoy amazing discounts on double door fridge to multi-door ones
Shirt dresses for women that can be your go-to comfort apparel this season
Window ACs under 30,000: Low cost, easy installation are chief attractions 
Body spray for men is the answer to feeling fresh this summer
health and beauty FOR LESS