Ayurvedic supplements help boost immunity, deal with cold, cough and sore throat

Season change sees all of us struggle with cold, cough and sore throat. Those who get the flu must consult a doctor. However, a wise thing to do would to boost the body’s immunity through natural means so that it is able to fight any infection.

Getting your vitamins from natural sources and through one's diet is the best way to do it but it is also true that at times our diet falls short of catering to body's requirements. It is then that we need supplements and boosters to augment body's needs. Thankfully, there are many products in the market that help meet this challenge.

A good place to explore is an online e-commerce platform such as Amazon. We have curated a list of such products for your perusal. Check them out.

1) Charak Pharma Kofol Gargle

This syrup is ideally suited to tackle issues such as headache, cough and sore throat. This syrup, based Charaka's formulation, is effective in managing all types of cough including dry cough. Its many herbs help in healing throat from soreness and pain. The herbs also come with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

2) Wellbeing Nutrition Grandma's Kadha - Ayush Kwath Immunity Booster

This Ayurvedic kadha (drink) is meant to strengthen the overall immunity of the body. It is meant as a relief against cold, cough, sore throat and congestion. The kadha is a blend of 13 herbs and spices including including Turmeric (curcumin), Tulsi leaves (holy basil), Mulethi (liquorice), coriander (parsley), black pepper, dry ginger, Shankapushpi, Echinacea, Amla (Indian gooseberry), Bharangi (blue glory), Kulinjan (Galangal), Kalmegh (Green Chiretta) and Adulsa (Adhatoda/vasaka). The way to use it is to drop a tablet in 250 ml hot water for 1-2 minutes. Once it dissolves, it is ready to drink.

3) PhytoRelief-CC | Fights viral cough, cold & sore throat

This product is good at fighting viral cough, cold and sore throat. It is designed as a natural immunity booster and comes in the form of lozenges. It works by creating a protective barrier in your respiratory tract and by activating the power of your saliva to kill germs that enter through your mouth and nose.

4) Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Instant Throat Relief

This oral strip (a pack has 30) is meant to give instant relief from sore throat thanks to its 100% natural ingredients such as Tulsi, Manuka honey, clove, licorice, curcumin, ginger and mint. This product is fact acting and more effective as compared to traditional syrups/lozenges/drops. Its Nano technology converts plant extracts into nanoparticles and its 'sublingual quick dissolve delivery system' ensures the actives are directly released into the blood stream for complete absorption.

