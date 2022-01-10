Ayurvedic toothpaste: Let age-old wisdom help you maintain your oral hygiene

While many of us are rightfully concerned about our blood pressure and diabetes welfare, we often tend to be careless about our dental hygiene. Cross your heart and ask - how many of you bother to brush your teeth before sleep? Very few will be proud to answer in the affirmative, we are sure.

However, oral hygiene should inarguably be one of the most important aspects of daily living. After all, our mouth is the gateway to all kinds of germs and bacteria entering our system, especially our digestive and respiratory tracts. In fact, even coronavirus enters our system through our mouth (apart from nose of course). Hence, it is imperative that we care for our teeth and gums.

Apart from this, our mouth needs all our attention even otherwise. Teeth decay, cavities, gum diseases like gingivitis, sensitive teeth, among others can make our life hell, if not cared for. One of the basic ways to care for our teeth is to choose a good toothpaste. Opting for toothpastes that include Ayurvedic herbs is a good way to go.

Thankfully, there are many options on online platforms like Amazon. In case, you want to know more, here's a list.

1) Dabur Meswak Toothpaste

One of the most popular toothpastes in India, this product from Dabur contains a magic herb called Meswak. Miswak herb (Salvadora Persica) which is also known as the Toothbrush Tree, has been known to humanity since many centuries. In the ancient world, this tree which was a native of Africa and South Asia, soon travelled to Babylon, Greece, Rome and Egypt. Meswak extract gives Ayurvedic A3 protection: antibacterial (protects your teeth from harmful germs and bacteria), anti-inflammatory (prevents inflammation of gums and oral cavity) and as astringent (tightens gum-grip). It helps fight the following - tartar and plaque, cavities, tooth decay, germs and bacteria, gingival attack. It also removes malodour.

2) Colgate Swarna Vedshakti Ayurvedic Toothpaste

Containing extracts of Neem, Clove and honey, this Ayurvedic toothpaste comes with a mouth spray as well on Amazon. A clean mouth means a ‘Healthy You’ - is how this toothpaste and mouth spray promises to keep your oral hygiene in good condition. The paste fights germs in the mouth while the spray prevents them from entering the mouth. Here's how its five key ingredients work their magic - Neem works towards gum care, clove strengthens teeth and gums, amla is known for its anti-germ properties, tulsi for its freshness and honey for gum massage.

3) Himalaya Ayurveda Gum Care Toothpaste

This toothpaste helps freshen up breath. It also strengthens teeth and tightens gums. Additionally, it works towards removing plaque. On Amazon, it is available in a pack of two.

4) BIOAYURVEDA Bio Neem Tulsi Ayurvedic Toothpaste Gel

This toothpaste works in multiple ways to protect our teeth - it is a herbal germ protector and mouth freshener. Infused with wonder herbs like Babool (Ncacia nilotica), Neem, Haldi (Turmeric), Tulsi (Holy Basil), Mulethi (Licorice), Pudina (Mint), Lavang (Clove) oil and more, this toothpaste gel offers optimum defense against germs, bacteria, plaque and tartar formation. It helps fight tooth decay, bad breath and cavities, soothes sensitivity and maintain teeth and gums health.

