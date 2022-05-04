Bathing salts: Rejuvenate, detoxify skin and relieve pain

Summary:
Our hectic lifestyle means that our bodies and skin are constantly under stress. Extreme weather conditions and tight work schedules mean that we are always struggling to achieve work-life balance. This can lead to all kinds of lifestyle-related issues. If you have aged parents at home, arthritis-related aches and pains can make life miserable. Using different bathing salts could be a simple and effective way to deal with such issues.
How many of us have heard the goodness of Dead Sea salt? If you haven't heard of it, then it is about time you got to know of it. Many people visit Dead Sea for treatment of their skin disorders. The water of this sea is known for its therapeutic value. You may have read and heard of the goodness of Epsom salts. Many brands claim that a dip in Epsom salt water brings relief from arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Many salts like Himalayan pink bath salt is often used in body spa treatment and for relaxation.
Amazon has a good collection of such salts that you should take a look at. We have shortlisted some of them and it would be wise of you to check them out too.
NutroActive Dead Sea Salt
This sea salt is known to give relief from issues such as psoriasis, eczema and acne. Dead Sea salt is considered to be safe and a natural alternative for treating such skin conditions. Their unique mineral composition gives this salt its therapeutic qualities for skincare. While most sea salts are primarily sodium chloride, Dead Sea salt comprises 21 beneficial minerals including magnesium, potassium, calcium, bromide and sulfur. This salt is known to give relief to people suffering from arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain and bursitis.
YOGAFY - Minerals Rich Himalayan Pink Bath Salt Crystals
Himalayan pink salt is an effective detoxifier when mixed with water, as it helps extract toxins from your skin and tissues. This salt penetrates into the skin, pulls out toxins, leaving you feeling refreshed and nourished. What this salt also does is it gets stored in the upper layer of the skin, plumping it up and creating a natural protective film preventing it from getting dried. This salt gives relief to cramped muscles and muscle aches, due to the presence of calcium, lactic acid and other trace minerals.
Soulflower Lavender Bath Salt
This Lavender bath salt helps in rejuvenating and detoxifying the skin, thanks to its therapeutic qualities which also has a delicate and harmonizing scent. This 100 percent natural sea salt also contains Lavender essential oil, Olive oil, sodium bicarbonate, sodium borate and vitamin E with no synthetic colour or fragrance.
Mamaearth Epsom Bath Salt
This salt is known to reduce body pain. Expectant mothers and also women post delivery can get a lot of benefits using this salt in their bath. Known for its therapeutic qualities, an Epsom salt bath can help to relieve muscle aches and pains, give relief to aching feet, cleanse pores, flush out toxins and detoxify the skin. It helps relax muscles and when used during bath, it pulls out harmful toxins as well.
