Bathing salts: Rejuvenate, detoxify skin and relieve pain

Our hectic lifestyle means that our bodies and skin are constantly under stress. Extreme weather conditions and tight work schedules mean that we are always struggling to achieve work-life balance. This can lead to all kinds of lifestyle-related issues. If you have aged parents at home, arthritis-related aches and pains can make life miserable. Using different bathing salts could be a simple and effective way to deal with such issues.

How many of us have heard the goodness of Dead Sea salt? If you haven't heard of it, then it is about time you got to know of it. Many people visit Dead Sea for treatment of their skin disorders. The water of this sea is known for its therapeutic value. You may have read and heard of the goodness of Epsom salts. Many brands claim that a dip in Epsom salt water brings relief from arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Many salts like Himalayan pink bath salt is often used in body spa treatment and for relaxation.

NutroActive Dead Sea Salt

This sea salt is known to give relief from issues such as psoriasis, eczema and acne. Dead Sea salt is considered to be safe and a natural alternative for treating such skin conditions. Their unique mineral composition gives this salt its therapeutic qualities for skincare. While most sea salts are primarily sodium chloride, Dead Sea salt comprises 21 beneficial minerals including magnesium, potassium, calcium, bromide and sulfur. This salt is known to give relief to people suffering from arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain and bursitis.