Bathing soaps that help soothe skin and liven mood

For a wholesome bathing experience, a good soap which keeps skin both supple and soft and protects skin against all germs and impurities is a must. Ones with pleasant fragrance are added benefits and help lifting the mood. It is important to use a bathing soap which meets all these requirements. Our skin takes an inevitable toll in the wake of increase in pollutants, dirt and dust in air. So, to feel fresh and lively throughout the day, buying a good bathing soap which takes care of skin assumes a significant importance.

Below is the list of popular and refreshing bathing soaps which make a perfect case for why they are a must-buy:

1. Dettol Soap, Original, 125gm

Dettol soaps have enjoyed a goodwill in the market for years now. It is dermatologically tested and infused with 80% naturally derived ingredients to keep your skin healthy. It is known to wash away germs and impurities. It has a soothing fragrance to keep you feeling refreshed throughout the day.

2. Santoor Sandal & Turmeric Soap for Total Skin Care, 100g

It contains the goodness of sandalwood, which is known to possess antimicrobial properties. If helps remove tan from your skin and is great to keep your skin health in check. Its pleasant fragrance helps uplift your mood and fill you with positivity. It also contains turmeric, which helps in bringing a luminous glow to your face.

3. Fiama Gel Bar Celebration Pack with 5 unique Gel Bars

This soap is foamy, refreshing and works wonders on the skin. It is dermatologically tested and comes with a gel bar technology. This formulation is crafted from the blend of enriching and natural ingredients. It has a fruity fragrance which has a stimulating effect on one's senses. 4. BOROPLUS Antiseptic + Moisturizing Soap

Packed with the potent antiseptic and healing power of Neem and Tulsi and moisturizing qualities of Aloe Vera, this soap will keep your skin healthy and glowy. It protects you from germs (99.99%). Recommended by doctors, this soap is free from paraben, silicones and artificial colours. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

