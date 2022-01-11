Battling excessive dryness this winter? Try petroleum jelly, see top picks

No matter what skin type one is blessed with, in winter, one's skin inevitably takes a toll to an extent. Our skin demands extra care and nourishment in winter. So much so that a normal moisturizer often fails to keep one's skin moisturized over long durations. Therefore, the need for a long-lasting formulation that has great moisturizing properties. Are you wondering what could be your best bet to beat dryness this winter? Well, the answer is petroleum jelly.



Petroleum jelly is made from the blend of mineral oils and waxes, which form a jelly-like substance. Its main ingredient petroleum helps seal one's skin with a water-protective barrier. It comes packed with healing properties too and helps in treating minor burns and injury marks on skin in less time.



A wonder product in existence for many years now, many of us still swear by the goodness of petroleum jelly. If you want to stock up on this great product, then we have it all sorted for you. Scroll through the list below and add this amazing product in your Amazon cart.



1. BABY STATION Vaseline Blueseal Pure Petroleum Jelly

This formulation is best-suited for dry skin, especially in the winter. Its triple purified formula locks in moisture and treats dry and chapped skin in no time. It also comes in handy for removing makeup. Its main ingredient, petroleum, helps seal skin with a water protective barrier. Also, it also provides relief from burned and cracked skin.



2. SOFSKIN 100% PURE WHITE PETROLEUM JELLY

Formulated from pure refined paraffin oil, paraffin wax and micro wax, this formulation deeply moisturizes skin and, therefore, keeps dryness and chapped skin at bay. It has no smell of it own and is absolutely safe to use. What's more is that to ensure this formulation is suitable for use for five years, it has been subjected to stringent stability test under UV rays for 72 hours as per the USA standards. It is available in a pack of four and come with the promise of five-year shelf life.





3. Gandhi Gel Petroleum Jelly

This petroleum jelly cream has extreme nourishing and moisturizing properties. Therefore, for people with extremely dry skin, this product can be their best bet to keep dryness and chapped skin at bay. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and ensures to keep skin soft over long durations.



4. MEDIC REMEDIES White Petroleum Jelly 500 Gram

This petroleum jelly cream comes packed with multitudinal benefits. From keeping skin deeply nourished, treating cracks and minor burns, removing makeup to reducing the appearance of split-ends, this formulation is a one-stop solution for healthy and supple skin. It is a lightweight formulation and one that you are likely to fall in love with.





5. Eloway Petroleum Jelly

Suitable for all skin types, this formulation is a best pick if you want to moisturize your skin deeply. It helps retain the moisture of skin, resulting in soft and smooth skin. Also, a perfect solution for chapped and dry skin, this formulation has a long-lasting effect.



