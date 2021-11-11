Beauty tools and accessories can give you salon-like look sitting at home

Salon and parlour visits form a major chunk of expenses of women, particularly college-going girls. From beauty treatment to hair care, the list is pretty exhaustive. In recent times, the Covid pandemic has taught many lessons, one of them being that of self-help. This skill has become particularly useful to get stay-at-home beauty care.Thankfully e-commerce platforms ensure that we get a plethora of products at the click of a button. From body waxing to facial equipment to hair care products, the market is full of quality products. Amazon has its list of popular buys and here are some of them:

1) Prima Donna Cotton Round Pads

Dust and dirt are factors that affect us even if we stay indoors. While face washes help wash away dirt to an extent, removing it with a cleaning milk or cream is ideal. And to use either of them, we need cotton pads. This pad is made from soft and absorbent cotton fibre. It is ideal for eye makeup removal, makeup corrections, cosmetic use and for daily beauty care. One pack comes with 100 disposable white coloured round pads.This pack is available on Amazon in four sets, from one to four packets. Price varies accordingly. Price: ₹99.00 (1 pack) ₹175.00 (2 pack) ₹275.00 (3 pack) ₹350.00 (4 pack)2) Asbob 3 In 1 Steam Vaporizer

A steam vaporizer can be used both for medical and beauty purposes. This device is well-suited for home facials, massaging and clean up purposes. It helps clear clogs and rejuvenates skin. It can be used on any skin type - normal, oily, dry, combination and sensitive skin.It can double up as a device for various respiratory ailments therapies as well – aromatherapy, cold nose and throat treatment, bronchitis, laryngitis, hay fever, arthritis and asthma to name some. It is available in two price points. Do not use RO or filter water. Use only normal tap water.VAPO-2020: ₹299.00VAPO-2021: ₹249.003) Vega Round Brush

Hair brushes are an integral part of hair care regimen, be it to simply brush the hair, keep it straight and knots-free or for styling purposes. This brush's nylon bristles are flexible and improve blood circulation. There are tiny balls at the tip of the bristles that gently massage the scalp. This brush is suitable for all hair types. This round brush is available on Amazon in various combinations - you can buy it as a single item for ₹135. However, it comes in the following combinations too - two brushes ( ₹562.00), brush and dressing comb ( ₹276.00) and brush and grooming comb ( ₹225.00) and brush and round teeth comb ( ₹276.00).

4) Veet Full Body Waxing Strips Kit

Consider this your 5-minute salon. This pre-coated wax strip is your easy answer to hair removal during Covid-imposed stay-at-home way of life. It requires no heating. It is a mess-free treatment. It gives instantly exfoliated skin. What's more is that it enriches the skin with Shea butter, which is known for its moisturizing properties. It is meant to remove short hair from legs, arms, underarms and bikini line.Price: ₹190.00 (the product is available in different combinations as well, the price varies as per the combination)

