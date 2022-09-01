Beetroot juice benefits for skin: Time to get your brightness back, reduce scars

Summary:
Eat healthy, live long - that's a maxim that all of us should live with. However, our lifestyles are such that we are often found wanting in our health goals. We tend to be nutrient deficient. Thankfully, there are ways to rectify and make up for lost nutrients. Available in the markets today are an array of products that provide the very nutrients we spoke about in a very user-friendly manner. One such magic product that should be a part of daily routine is beetroot. While having it as salad or as subzi may not be possible always but one can always opt for readymade juices.
Beetroot packs in myriad benefits for our health. Many experts say that this vegetable works wonders to improve blood cells count, is a rich source of vitamin C, has high fibre content and is hence good for digestion, among many other benefits. What many may not know is that it is very good for the skin too. It brightens skin complexion, reduces scars, gives an even skin tone and hydrates lips as well.
If you are wondering where to look for such products, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search and pick some too. We have put together a list of such products that you must take a look at.
Homeda Organic Beetroot Powder
Beetroot is available in powder form and can easily be made into a drink and consumed. This amazing drink works very well for skin and hair issues. It also works as a lip balm. Regular consumption of this drink can help reduce facial scars caused by pimples. It can also help in brightening skin complexion. It can be used to hydrate the skin and, hence, can be treated as a lip balm. It is also loaded with vitamins.
Holy Natural Beet Root Powder
This beetroot powder, which can easily be made into a juice, packs in many benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and dietary fibre, hence, helps in slowing down ageing as well giving a boost to digestion. It also contains calcium, iron, potassium, folate (vitamin B9) and manganese, along with other nutrients. It is particularly good for the skin as it has moisturising properties. People with dry skin can get a lot of relief by regular consumption of this juice. It also helps hydrate lips.
Prifo ABC Juice Powder
This powder contains a combination of apple and carrots along with beetroot powder. Made of natural products, it contains no white sugar. Only pure jaggery has been used in its making. This drink is filled with the goodness of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. For skin, it is particularly beneficial as it helps give an even skin tone. It is great for improving immunity, delaying ageing process and increasing White Blood Cells count.
Beetroot Powder for Lips
This is also available in a powder form. Beetroot is really good for skin care and is an excellent skin whitening agent. One can use this powder as a face mask as well. It is also a great agent for hydration and works well as a lip balm. This powder is also rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre. Hence, regular consumption of this powder can give a boost to immunity and improve digestion.
B Naturall Pack of 3 Beet Root Powder
This powder comes in a pack of three - beetroot, spinach and carrot. The beetroot pack in numerous health benefits including improved blood flow, lowered blood pressure and increased exercise performance. Beetroot offers benefits for the skin too - it works rather well as an anti-ageing agent. It is also packed with essential vitamins, minerals and plant compounds.
