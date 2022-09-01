Beetroot juice benefits for skin: Time to get your brightness back, reduce scars

Eat healthy, live long - that's a maxim that all of us should live with. However, our lifestyles are such that we are often found wanting in our health goals. We tend to be nutrient deficient. Thankfully, there are ways to rectify and make up for lost nutrients. Available in the markets today are an array of products that provide the very nutrients we spoke about in a very user-friendly manner. One such magic product that should be a part of daily routine is beetroot. While having it as salad or as subzi may not be possible always but one can always opt for readymade juices.

Beetroot packs in myriad benefits for our health. Many experts say that this vegetable works wonders to improve blood cells count, is a rich source of vitamin C, has high fibre content and is hence good for digestion, among many other benefits. What many may not know is that it is very good for the skin too. It brightens skin complexion, reduces scars, gives an even skin tone and hydrates lips as well.

If you are wondering where to look for such products, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search and pick some too. We have put together a list of such products that you must take a look at.

Homeda Organic Beetroot Powder

Beetroot is available in powder form and can easily be made into a drink and consumed. This amazing drink works very well for skin and hair issues. It also works as a lip balm. Regular consumption of this drink can help reduce facial scars caused by pimples. It can also help in brightening skin complexion. It can be used to hydrate the skin and, hence, can be treated as a lip balm. It is also loaded with vitamins.