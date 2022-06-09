Best apple cider vinegar: A health tonic to improve immunity, energy levels

You must have heard a lot of people speak at length of the many health benefits of consuming apple cider vinegar. A popular health tonic drink, it comes packed with antioxidants and antifungal and antimicrobial properties. It improves your overall health, which includes improving immunity, energy levels, metabolic rate, skin health and more. If you're someone who is struggling to maintain weight, then this health drink is likely to come in handy. Not only is it low in calorie and sugar count, it also helps in managing the hunger cravings. This formulation is also used a dressing on salads and meals, giving them a distinct and delicious taste.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below for your perusal. The listed formulations do not contain preservatives, artificial colours or fragrances. Scroll below to know more about the health benefits of this drink.



Pure Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar

This bottle of apple cider vinegar is raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized. It is a vegetarian formulation that is known to provide many health benefits. From boosting immunity, heart health, digestion to aiding in weight management goals, this drink is a boon for health. It also helps one in dealing better with heat strokes. It comes in a nice packaging and is delicious to drink.