Best apple cider vinegar: A health tonic to improve immunity, energy levels

Summary:
You must have heard a lot of people speak at length of the many health benefits of consuming apple cider vinegar. A popular health tonic drink, it comes packed with antioxidants and antifungal and antimicrobial properties. It improves your overall health, which includes improving immunity, energy levels, metabolic rate, skin health and more. If you're someone who is struggling to maintain weight, then this health drink is likely to come in handy. Not only is it low in calorie and sugar count, it also helps in managing the hunger cravings. This formulation is also used a dressing on salads and meals, giving them a distinct and delicious taste.
To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below for your perusal. The listed formulations do not contain preservatives, artificial colours or fragrances. Scroll below to know more about the health benefits of this drink.
Pure Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar
This bottle of apple cider vinegar is raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized. It is a vegetarian formulation that is known to provide many health benefits. From boosting immunity, heart health, digestion to aiding in weight management goals, this drink is a boon for health. It also helps one in dealing better with heat strokes. It comes in a nice packaging and is delicious to drink.
WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
This formulation is raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized. It comes packed with 4% genuine mother of vinegar and apple juice that helps in boosting immunity and aiding in weight loss. It also helps in whitening of teeth, treating bad odour and soothing sore throat. A formulation with the goodness of natural ingredients, this drink gives a boost to the overall health.
Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar
This formulation helps boost your immunity and energy levels. It also supports good digestion and aids in maintaining healthy lipid levels. Made from the goodness of best quality apples grown in the orchards of the pristine hills of the Himalayas, this drink comes loaded with antioxidants which help improve skin health. It is also devoid of artificial flavours, preservatives and colours.
StBotanica Natural Apple Cider Vinegar
This formulation is loaded with vitamins and minerals that improve immunity and energy levels. A raw, unfiltered product, it has a powerful alkalizing effect on your body. Made from 100% fresh Himalayan apples, it does not contain artificial flavour and additives. A potent health tonic, you will benefit immensely from it. It is low on sugar and calorie count and is a rich source of potassium and enzymes.
La Nature's Apple Cider Vinegar
You can use this formulation as a dressing on salads and other meals, for it improves the flavour of meals, making them taste delicious. Packed with healthy nutrients and minerals, you will benefit immensely from this health tonic. It does not contain artificial flavour and additives. Besides, you can expect the results to manifest in the form of youthful and radiant skin.
|Apple Cider Vinegar
|Price
|Pure Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar
|₹209.00
|WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
|₹439.00
|Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar
|₹189.00
|StBotanica Natural Apple Cider Vinegar
|₹244.00
|La Nature's Apple Cider Vinegar
|₹199.00
