Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Best apple cider vinegar: A health tonic to improve immunity, energy levels

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 09, 2022 21:33 IST
Apple cider vinegar is a popular health drink, known to pack in a host of benefits. Read on to know more. 

Apple cider vinegar is known to provide many health benefits.

You must have heard a lot of people speak at length of the many health benefits of consuming apple cider vinegar. A popular health tonic drink, it comes packed with antioxidants and antifungal and antimicrobial properties. It improves your overall health, which includes improving immunity, energy levels, metabolic rate, skin health and more. If you're someone who is struggling to maintain weight, then this health drink is likely to come in handy. Not only is it low in calorie and sugar count, it also helps in managing the hunger cravings.  This formulation is also used a dressing on salads and meals, giving them a distinct and delicious taste. 

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below for your perusal. The listed formulations do not contain preservatives, artificial colours or fragrances. Scroll below to know more about the health benefits of this drink.

Pure Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar

This bottle of apple cider vinegar is raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized. It is a vegetarian formulation that is known to provide many health benefits. From boosting immunity, heart health, digestion to aiding in weight management goals, this drink is a boon for health. It also helps one in dealing better with heat strokes. It comes in a nice packaging and is delicious to drink.

Pure Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar with Mother of Vinegar Raw, Unfiltered, Unpasteurized - 500ML
209 299
WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

This formulation is raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized. It comes packed with 4% genuine mother of vinegar and apple juice that helps in boosting immunity and aiding in weight loss. It also helps in whitening of teeth, treating bad odour and soothing sore throat. A formulation with the goodness of natural ingredients, this drink gives a boost to the overall health.

WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar - 750 ml
436 599
Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar

This formulation helps boost your immunity and energy levels. It also supports good digestion and aids in maintaining healthy lipid levels. Made from the goodness of best quality apples grown in the orchards of the pristine hills of the Himalayas, this drink comes loaded with antioxidants which help improve skin health. It is also devoid of artificial flavours, preservatives and colours.

Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar with Mother of Vinegar | Raw , Unfiltered , Unpasteurized - 500 ml
189 370
StBotanica Natural Apple Cider Vinegar

This formulation is loaded with vitamins and minerals that improve immunity and energy levels. A raw, unfiltered product, it has a powerful alkalizing effect on your body. Made from 100% fresh Himalayan apples, it does not contain artificial flavour and additives. A potent health tonic, you will benefit immensely from it. It is low on sugar and calorie count and is a rich source of potassium and enzymes.

StBotanica Natural Apple Cider Vinegar with Mother Vinegar - 500 ml - Raw, Unfiltered, UnRefined
244 375
La Nature's Apple Cider Vinegar

You can use this formulation as a dressing on salads and other meals, for it improves the flavour of meals, making them taste delicious. Packed with healthy nutrients and minerals, you will benefit immensely from this health tonic. It does not contain artificial flavour and additives. Besides, you can expect the results to manifest in the form of youthful and radiant skin.

La Nature's Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) | Belly Fat Burner | Immunity Booster | Unflavoured Filtered - 500 ml
199 249
Price of apple cider vinegar at a glance:

Apple Cider VinegarPrice
Pure Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar 209.00
WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar 439.00
Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar 189.00
StBotanica Natural Apple Cider Vinegar 244.00
La Nature's Apple Cider Vinegar 199.00

