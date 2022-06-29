Sign out
Best attar to kickstart everyday on great note

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on Jun 29, 2022 21:01 IST

Summary:

Introduce attar on your dressing table and start your day by applying it. Its pleasant and long-lasting fragrance can fill you with confidence, optimism and more.  

The enchanting fragrance of attar can keep one fresh all day long.

Do you have a penchant for things made from natural ingredients? Well, then attar is for you. This formulation is made from the blend of essential oils and aromatic ingredients. Kickstart your day by spritzing attar on your body to stay fresh and feel fragrant all day long. The fragrance that you opt for can also tell a lot about your fragrance. However, that being said, one must not shy away from trying different scents. The plus point of buying attar instead of say perfume is, the former comes at a relatively nominal price. But don't let the pricing fool you, for the fragrance is always enchanting and alluring.

Treat yourself with the goodness of attar. We navigated through a bunch of options to shortlist some of them in our list below. Embrace the formulations listed below and see a positive impact on your senses and mood. To take a closer look, scroll down.

AdilQadri Shanaya Luxury Attar Perfume

This roll-on attar has a sweet fragrance and a unisex formulation. The scent is long-lasting and keeps one rejuvenated and fresh for long. It is a 100% pure non-alcoholic attar that can also make for a wonderful gifting options. The ingredients present in it are absolutely safe for skin. A 6ml formulation, it comes in travel-friendly packaging. Introduce this to your dressing table and apply it to kickstart every day on a positive note.

AdilQadri Shanaya Luxury Unisex 100% Alcohol Free Long Lasting Attar Perfume (6 ML)
30% off
399 570
Buy now

Parag Fragrances Real & Natural Attar
This attar comes with an invigorating fragrance that keeps one fresh all day long. It is specially formulated for adults and provides long-lasting freshness. It can been made using the blend of premium ingredients and contains 12ml of alcohol. Its poignant scent is likely to fill you with confidence and renewed spirit. Besides, it also makes for a great gifting option to your loved and dear ones.

Parag Fragrances REAL MOGRA 12ML Real & Natural Attar , Best Attar For Man and Woman , 100 % Alcohol Free & Long Lasting Attar .
47% off
399 749
Buy now

Madeena Co. Chandan Attar
Made from the goodness of natural ingredients, this 100% pure and natural attar makes for a great everyday pick. Its musky and woody fragrance can endear you to anyone. A strong and alluring fragrance, you won't be able to help but bask in its enriching fragrance. It is alcohol-free and is ideal for use by both men and women.

MADEENA CO. Chandan 6Ml; Real & Natural Attar; Best Attar For Men And Women; 100% Alcohol Free & Long Lasting Attar.
50% off
250 500
Buy now

Menjewell Fragrances Royal Kewda Attar

This bottle of attar comes in a stylish packaging. The floral fragrance of this formulation is simply enchanting and invigorating. Made from the goodness of natural ingredients, one will love how it has a positive impact on the senses. It has a soothing effect on skin and comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties too. Introduce this one to your collection to have a great morning everyday.

Menjewell Fragrances Royal Kewda Attar, 50 g
72% off
220 799
Buy now

Arochem Taj Zafir Attar
This attar is made of organic and natural ingredients. It keeps one smelling fragrant for a good 24 hours. Suitable for use by adults and teenagers alike, this one can be carried along with one at all times, thanks to its travel-friendly packaging. Made from the blend of perfume oil, essential oils and aromatic ingredients, you'll love the impact it will have on your senses.

Arochem Taj Zafir Long Lasting Arabic Attar With Natural Abstracts
63% off
168 459
Buy now

Price of best attar at a glance:

Best attarPrice
AdilQadri Shanaya Luxury Attar Perfume 570.00
Parag Fragrances Attar 749.00
Madeena Co Best Attar 500.00
Menjewell Fragrances Royal Kewda Attar 799.00
Arochem Taj Zafir Attar 499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

