Best attar to kickstart everyday on great note

Do you have a penchant for things made from natural ingredients? Well, then attar is for you. This formulation is made from the blend of essential oils and aromatic ingredients. Kickstart your day by spritzing attar on your body to stay fresh and feel fragrant all day long. The fragrance that you opt for can also tell a lot about your fragrance. However, that being said, one must not shy away from trying different scents. The plus point of buying attar instead of say perfume is, the former comes at a relatively nominal price. But don't let the pricing fool you, for the fragrance is always enchanting and alluring.

Treat yourself with the goodness of attar. We navigated through a bunch of options to shortlist some of them in our list below. Embrace the formulations listed below and see a positive impact on your senses and mood. To take a closer look, scroll down.



AdilQadri Shanaya Luxury Attar Perfume



This roll-on attar has a sweet fragrance and a unisex formulation. The scent is long-lasting and keeps one rejuvenated and fresh for long. It is a 100% pure non-alcoholic attar that can also make for a wonderful gifting options. The ingredients present in it are absolutely safe for skin. A 6ml formulation, it comes in travel-friendly packaging. Introduce this to your dressing table and apply it to kickstart every day on a positive note.