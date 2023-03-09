Story Saved
Best beard oils in India: Perfect for grooming and well kempt look

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 21, 2022 15:50 IST
Beard oils can help you get the beard of your dreams. They nourish the hair and help one look more groomed.

Beard oils can help stimulate growth and nourish hair.

There are many men who love keeping a beard, but a true beard lover is one who uses a beard oil to nourish, hydrate and moisturise the hair. Whether you want your beard hair to grow fast, or you want it to look shiny, all you need is beard oil to improve the quality of your hair. Not only will it improve the appearance of beard hair, but will also positively impact your personality by giving you a well-kempt and well-groomed look. Some of the formulations also come packed with ingredients that help in arresting the problem of dandruff and hair loss.

After navigating through a sea of options on Amazon, we have rounded up a bunch of products in our list below. They are made from natural ingredients and are devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben and sulphate. Scroll on to take a look at them.

FORMEN Beard Growth Oil
This beard oil fosters growth and moisturises and nourishes beard hair. It is rich in vitamins and Omega 9, 6 and 3. It helps in hydrating and softening beard hair. This formulation improves blood circulation, promotes beard growth and makes beard hair feel soft and smooth. There are no harmful chemicals included in this formulation.

cellpic
FORMEN Beard Growth Oil | 4X Beard Essentials for Thicker and Fuller Beard With 100% Natural Beard Oil for Men 50 ml Pack of 1
43% off 341.15 599
Buy now

COAL Clean Beauty Beard Oil Combo Pack for Men
This comes in a pack of two - beard growth oil and beard anti-grey oil. It helps in boosting hair growth, preventing premature greying of hair and helps in keeping beard hair well moisturised too. Made from the goodness of natural ingredients, both formulations are devoid of nasties and skin-friendly. The packaging of the products is also good and needless to say they are easy to use.

cellpic
COAL Clean Beauty Beard Oil Combo Pack for Men | Beard Growth Oil & Beard Anti-Grey Oil | Boosts Natural Beard Growth, Prevents Premature Greying & Makes Beard Voluminous | All Hair Types
20% off 632 790
Buy now

Sheopals Beard Growth Oil
This beard growth oil promotes four times faster hair growth. You will get a fuller and thicker beard, thanks to this formulation. The powerful blend of Hemp seed, Moroccan seed and Castor seed oils is what makes this formulation so effective and potent. There are no parabens, sulphate and other nasties in this beard oil. You will also feel the difference in terms of manageability in beard hair.

cellpic
Sheopals Beard Growth Oil, Beard Growth Oil For Men, Mustache Beard Growth Oil, Beard Oil For Patchy Beard, Beard Softener Oil -50 ml (Pack of 1)
61% off 389 999
Buy now

Urbangabru Beard Growth Oil
Enriched with the goodness of argan oil, almond oil, glycerin and other such natural ingredients, this beard oil will stimulate hair growth and improve the overall health and appearance of beard hair. It also has vitamin E present in it. This nongreasy formulation will ensure that your beard hair feels soft and smooth over a period of time. You will love your beard even more so after you start using this beard oil.

cellpic
Urbangabru Beard Growth Oil Booster Enriched with Natural Herbs (Beard Booster Oil) 60 ml
13% off 349 399
Buy now

Satthwa Beard Oil Original (30ml)
This is a natural formulation that is free from paraben, sulphate and other such nasties. It helps in nourishing the hair, infusing them with strength and adds to the sheen of the beard hair. If the flakes of dandruff in your beard is a cause of concern for you, then we suggest you try this beard oil. It also keeps your beard hair hydrated. It will also make a man appear more well-groomed and smart.

cellpic
Satthwa Beard Oil Original (30ml)
7% off 419 450
Buy now

Price of best beard oil in India at a glance:

 Beard oilPrice
 Urbangabru Beard Growth Oil   399.00
 FORMEN Beard Growth Oil  599.00
 COAL Clean Beauty Beard Oil  790.00
 Sheopals Beard Growth Oil 999.00
 Satthwa Beard Oil Original (30ml) 450.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

