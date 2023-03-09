Best beard oils in India: Perfect for grooming and well kempt look

Beard oils can help stimulate growth and nourish hair.

There are many men who love keeping a beard, but a true beard lover is one who uses a beard oil to nourish, hydrate and moisturise the hair. Whether you want your beard hair to grow fast, or you want it to look shiny, all you need is beard oil to improve the quality of your hair. Not only will it improve the appearance of beard hair, but will also positively impact your personality by giving you a well-kempt and well-groomed look. Some of the formulations also come packed with ingredients that help in arresting the problem of dandruff and hair loss. After navigating through a sea of options on Amazon, we have rounded up a bunch of products in our list below. They are made from natural ingredients and are devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben and sulphate. Scroll on to take a look at them.



FORMEN Beard Growth Oil

This beard oil fosters growth and moisturises and nourishes beard hair. It is rich in vitamins and Omega 9, 6 and 3. It helps in hydrating and softening beard hair. This formulation improves blood circulation, promotes beard growth and makes beard hair feel soft and smooth. There are no harmful chemicals included in this formulation.

COAL Clean Beauty Beard Oil Combo Pack for Men

This comes in a pack of two - beard growth oil and beard anti-grey oil. It helps in boosting hair growth, preventing premature greying of hair and helps in keeping beard hair well moisturised too. Made from the goodness of natural ingredients, both formulations are devoid of nasties and skin-friendly. The packaging of the products is also good and needless to say they are easy to use.

Sheopals Beard Growth Oil

This beard growth oil promotes four times faster hair growth. You will get a fuller and thicker beard, thanks to this formulation. The powerful blend of Hemp seed, Moroccan seed and Castor seed oils is what makes this formulation so effective and potent. There are no parabens, sulphate and other nasties in this beard oil. You will also feel the difference in terms of manageability in beard hair.

Urbangabru Beard Growth Oil

Enriched with the goodness of argan oil, almond oil, glycerin and other such natural ingredients, this beard oil will stimulate hair growth and improve the overall health and appearance of beard hair. It also has vitamin E present in it. This nongreasy formulation will ensure that your beard hair feels soft and smooth over a period of time. You will love your beard even more so after you start using this beard oil.

Satthwa Beard Oil Original (30ml)

This is a natural formulation that is free from paraben, sulphate and other such nasties. It helps in nourishing the hair, infusing them with strength and adds to the sheen of the beard hair. If the flakes of dandruff in your beard is a cause of concern for you, then we suggest you try this beard oil. It also keeps your beard hair hydrated. It will also make a man appear more well-groomed and smart.

Price of best beard oil in India at a glance:

Beard oil Price Urbangabru Beard Growth Oil ₹ 399.00 FORMEN Beard Growth Oil ₹ 599.00 COAL Clean Beauty Beard Oil ₹ 790.00 Sheopals Beard Growth Oil ₹ 999.00 Satthwa Beard Oil Original (30ml) ₹ 450.00