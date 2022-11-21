Best beard washes in India not only cleanse hair, but also nourish it

Summary:
A lot of men like to keep a beard. It looks attractive, adds to the appeal and makes them feel more confident in their skin. Just like our hair, beard hair too needs to be cleansed, nourished and kept hydrated. A clean beard will promote a feeling of wellness. On the other hand, an unclean beard will lead to itching, dandruff and other such issues. A key to a well-kempt beard is a beard wash. Yes! They are super effective and pack in a host of benefits. Enriched with ingredients like Aloe Vera and vitamin E, they ensure the overall health of beard hair is in check.
In our roundup of best beard washes, you will find formulations from some amazing brands. Scroll on to read about their benefits and what they can do for your beard hair.
Wild Stone CODE Anti Dandruff Beard Wash
Beard looks even more appealing if it is thoroughly cleansed from every trace of dirt and impurities. This formulation helps in making beard hair clean and free from dandruff. Not only that, it also helps in adding shine to hair. It has a nourishing effect on beard hair. Devoid of nasties like paraben, sulphate, this one is absolutely safe to use and super effective.
AMAzing EARTH Beard Wash
This beard wash is an organic certified product. It helps in cleansing the beard hair and also nourishing them. You will feel the difference in terms of shine and manageability of hair. If you have rough beard hair, then you can trust this formulation to make it soft and smooth. It is a 2-in-1 product and works both as shampoo and conditioner.
Spruce Shave Club Beard Wash
This beard wash is enriched with the goodness of Aloe Vera and vitamin E. It helps in cleansing away every trace of dirt and other impurities from the beard hair effectively and in no time. It will also infuse strength in beard hair and make it soft. A pleasant fragrance emanates from the formulation and makes the experience even more enjoyable.
ThriveCo Foaming Beard Wash
This foaming beard wash is gentle and mild in nature. It helps in nourishing and hydrating the hair and improves their overall appearance too. It cleanses the hair without stripping off its natural oils. A dermatologically tested formulation, this is cruelty-free and devoid of any chemicals like paraben and sulphate.
Muuchstac Cherish Beard Wash
This beard wash can do wonders for your beard hair. It contains the goodness of Tea Tree oil and Rosemary oil that helps in softening of hair and getting rid of itchiness. It will keep the hair hydrated and also make it smooth and soft. It is a 100% natural formulation and suits all skin types.
|Products
|Price
|Wild Stone CODE Anti Dandruff Beard Wash
|₹250.00
|AMAzing EARTH Beard Wash
|₹340.00
|Spruce Shave Club Beard Wash
|₹349.00
|ThriveCo Foaming Beard Wash
|₹599.00
|Muuchstac Cherish Beard Wash
|₹299.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.