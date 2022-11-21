Best beard washes in India not only cleanse hair, but also nourish it

A lot of men like to keep a beard. It looks attractive, adds to the appeal and makes them feel more confident in their skin. Just like our hair, beard hair too needs to be cleansed, nourished and kept hydrated. A clean beard will promote a feeling of wellness. On the other hand, an unclean beard will lead to itching, dandruff and other such issues. A key to a well-kempt beard is a beard wash. Yes! They are super effective and pack in a host of benefits. Enriched with ingredients like Aloe Vera and vitamin E, they ensure the overall health of beard hair is in check.

In our roundup of best beard washes, you will find formulations from some amazing brands. Scroll on to read about their benefits and what they can do for your beard hair.



Wild Stone CODE Anti Dandruff Beard Wash

Beard looks even more appealing if it is thoroughly cleansed from every trace of dirt and impurities. This formulation helps in making beard hair clean and free from dandruff. Not only that, it also helps in adding shine to hair. It has a nourishing effect on beard hair. Devoid of nasties like paraben, sulphate, this one is absolutely safe to use and super effective.