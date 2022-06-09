Story Saved
Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Best beauty creams to get enviable soft and luminous skin

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on Jun 08, 2022 16:48 IST
Beauty creams enriched with nourishing and moisturising ingredients help result in improved texture and skin tone. 

Introduce beauty creams in your skincare regime for a luminous and soft skin. 

Your facial skin is one of the most exposed parts of the body, and yes it need extra care. The right set of skincare ingredients can act as a gamechanger in improving the quality of your skin. If you're vying for the glowing and radiant skin that can rid your face of dullness and dryness, then probably beauty creams is what you should introduce in your skincare regime. Formulated with the goodness of nourishing ingredients, these creams help in nourishing and moisturising the skin deeply. Besides improving your skin tone and texture, some of these creams also help in fighting ageing signs like dark spots, pigmentation, dullness, fine lines and more.

If you're looking for some options, then our list below will come in handy. So, give your skin the nourishment it needs to reveal a radiant and luminous glow. Scroll through the list of options for a closer look.

Price of best beauty creams at a glance:

Best beauty creamsPrice
Yana beauty cream  500.00
Dove Beauty Cream  464.00
Pond's Gold Beauty Day Cream 288.00
Paavaki Aroma Beauty Cream  219.00
Lotus Makeup Xpress Glow 10 In 1 Daily Beauty Cream  329.00

Yana Beauty Cream

This beauty cream is formulated using the goodness of Korean technology. Suitable for all skin types, this cream is packed with nourishing properties that result in supple and hydrated skin. It also has SPF 15 that will give your skin protection from the Sun. Besides, it will reduce the appearance of dark spots, resulting in even toned and bright skin.

cellpic
YANA BEAUTY CREAM WITH KOREAN TECHNOLOGY / FACE BEAUTY CREAM
500
Buy now

Dove Beauty Cream

This beauty cream from Dove can be used on the entire body to nourish and moisturise skin. Suitable for all skin types and tones, including oily skin, this formulation will reveal a soft and smooth skin that you’ll fall in love with. This is a lightweight formula that blends easily into the skin. Besides, it has a smooth texture that makes it a delight to apply it all over your skin.

cellpic
Dove Beauty Cream - 250ml (8.4oz)
23% off
457 595
Buy now

Pond's Gold Beauty Day Cream

This Pond’s beauty cream is meant to be applied on the face. It has a soothing and pleasant fragrance akin to that of Rose and is also suitable for every skin type and tone. It softens, brightens and hydrates the skin, resulting in a luminous and smooth skin. Infused with the goodness with 24K pure gold, Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and French rose extracts, this formulation uplifts your dull-looking skin and makes it look bright and radiant.

cellpic
Pond's Gold Beauty Day Cream 50 g
17% off
288 349
Buy now

Paavaki Aroma Beauty Cream

This beauty cream contains Avocado oil and is to be applied on the face. It helps in brightening of skin, giving your skin a complete makeover. Also, if you’re struggling with dark spots, skin pores, pigmentation etc, then this cream can help you in fighting back all your skin woes. Especially suited for acne-prone skin, this formulation will give your skin the care and nourishment it deserves.

cellpic
PAAVAKI Aroma Beauty Cream (30 g)
37% off
219 350
Buy now

Lotus Makeup Xpress Glow 10 In 1 Daily Beauty Cream

This Lotus beauty cream comes packed with ingredients like extracts of Licorice and Aloe Vera that help result in moisturised and supple skin. You can see the results manifest in the form of radiant and even toned skin. It ensures your skin is hydrated and also protects it from harmful rays of the sun, thanks to SPF 25 present in it. Suitable for every skin type, it doesn’t lead to clogging of pores.

cellpic
Lotus Makeup Xpress Glow 10 In 1 Daily Beauty Cream, Bright Angel, SPF 25, 30g
5% off
329 345
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

