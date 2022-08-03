Best Bhringraj oils prevent hair fall and promote hair growth

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
From the times of our grandmothers we have heard of the benefits of Coconut, Amla and Almond oils for hair. In our growing up years, markets too were flooded with such hair oils. However, in the last couple of years, new magic ingredients and oils have surfaced and have been majorly promoted by their makers. Just how many of us had heard of Bhringraj oil, for instance? Not many, we bet. But with a number of Ayurveda-inspired beauty care brands making an entry into the Indian beauty market, such names have started to come to the fore.
Well, Bhringraj oil isn't some fancy new fad; it is actually made from centuries old preparation and finds a mention in Ayurveda. Bhringraj is a plant that grows extensively in tropical regions and is known to have many benefits for hair - it is known to increase blood circulation to the scalp and roots, which promotes hair growth.
The good news is that you don't have to step out to look for these oils. At the click of a button, it will home delivered, thanks to Amazon. We have made a selection of some of the best brands of Bhringraj oil which you will definitely find useful. Check them out.
Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
This oil comes with an intensive formula which helps treat alopecia (baldness) and other causes of hair loss. It also encourages fresh growth and diminishes greying. It uses natural ingredients and is made using 100 percent botanical extracts. It is suitable for all hair types and can be used by people with damaged hair as well. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair strands to encourage fresh growth.
NaturCrest Bhringraj Oil
This hair oil packs in many benefits - helps slow down greying of hair, manages dandruff and moisturizes dry scalp and reduces hair fall. It also improves blood circulation to the scalp and nourishes your hair follicles, resulting in hair growth. It is an ideal formulation for all those with dry, sensitive scalp and weak hair. What's more is that it is a non-greasy hair oil that gets easily absorbed into the scalp. It is a 100% cold-pressed oil and, hence, pure.
Himalayan Organics Bhringraj Hair Oil
This is an Ayurveda-inspired and therapeutic hair oil. It is particularly beneficial for hair regrowth and hair fall control. It does so by reactivating dead follicles while fighting dandruff and helping repair damaged hair. It also helps in controlling hair fall. This oil contains the magic of 10 other natural oils, other than Bhringraj, to deeply condition hair, preventing brittleness, split ends and breakage along the shafts.
Natural Herbal Amla Bhringraj Hair Oil
This hair oil is a mix of Bhringraj and Amla oils and brings the benefits of both to give naturally healthy hair. It controls hair fall and nourishes roots and scalp. Bhringraj releases stress and calms the mind. It has been made in a base of Almond oil that is infused with healing and purifying herbs to treat a variety of hair and scalp conditions naturally.
Forest Essentials Head Massage Bhringraj Oil
This is a oil that helps in improving hair volume. It has anti-dandruff qualities, prevents breakage and helps in hair growth. This is a cold-pressed oil, which means that it is available in its most pure and natural form. Bhringraj oil uses quality Ayurvedic herbs to arrest hair loss and improve its overall texture and volume. It also comes infused with Black Sesame, Virgin Coconut oil, Goat's milk and herbal extracts.
|Product
|Price
|Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
|₹159.00
|NaturCrest Bhringraj Oil
|₹449.00
|Himalayan Organics Bhringraj Hair Oil
|₹795.00
|Natural Herbal Amla Bhringraj Hair Oil
|₹796.00
|Forest Essentials Head Massage Bhringraj Oil
|₹375.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.