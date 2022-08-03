Best Bhringraj oils prevent hair fall and promote hair growth

From the times of our grandmothers we have heard of the benefits of Coconut, Amla and Almond oils for hair. In our growing up years, markets too were flooded with such hair oils. However, in the last couple of years, new magic ingredients and oils have surfaced and have been majorly promoted by their makers. Just how many of us had heard of Bhringraj oil, for instance? Not many, we bet. But with a number of Ayurveda-inspired beauty care brands making an entry into the Indian beauty market, such names have started to come to the fore.

Well, Bhringraj oil isn't some fancy new fad; it is actually made from centuries old preparation and finds a mention in Ayurveda. Bhringraj is a plant that grows extensively in tropical regions and is known to have many benefits for hair - it is known to increase blood circulation to the scalp and roots, which promotes hair growth.

The good news is that you don't have to step out to look for these oils. At the click of a button, it will home delivered, thanks to Amazon. We have made a selection of some of the best brands of Bhringraj oil which you will definitely find useful. Check them out.

Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil

This oil comes with an intensive formula which helps treat alopecia (baldness) and other causes of hair loss. It also encourages fresh growth and diminishes greying. It uses natural ingredients and is made using 100 percent botanical extracts. It is suitable for all hair types and can be used by people with damaged hair as well. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair strands to encourage fresh growth.