Best Biotin for hair growth are those that support healthy, nourished hair By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:03 IST





Summary: Biotin is the magic ingredient that can give you healthy and luscious hair. It is known to prevent hair fall and boost hair growth.

Biotin is essential to get beautiful hair and prevent hair fall.

During the second and third wave of Covid 19 pandemic, there were many reports on hair fall as one of the after-effects of fighting the virus. It was one of the most common post-Covid 19 problems cited by people. It was during that time that the word ‘biotin’ was heard often. It was prescribed by doctors as treatment for hair loss. Just what is biotin? It is vitamin B7 and is found in foods like eggs, milk and bananas. Hair fall can be caused for a variety of reasons - stress, malnutrition or lifestyle-related imbalance in diet among other reasons. Biotin tablets can definitely come to your rescue. However, doctor's or your dietician's opinion is advised. There are number of supplements available in the market that you can take to to promote hair growth. Many are listed on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. However, sifting through a maze of such supplements can get challenging. We have made the job easier for you - we have come up with a list that you will find useful. Do take a look. Price of Biotin tablets at a glance:

Product Price TrueBasics Biotin 10000mcg ₹ 499.00 HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin 10000mcg ₹ 499.00 Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies for Men ₹ 806.00 OZiva Plant Based Biotin for hair growth ₹ 643.00 Cureveda GROW Biotin 10000mcg powder ₹ 895.00

TrueBasics Biotin 10000mcg This supplement is meant for hair growth no doubt but it also helps in giving one glowing skin and fighting nail brittleness while giving us strong hair. It is a completely a vegetarian supplement. Biotin, which is a B7 vitamin, aids in keratin production and helps increase hair growth, strength and shine. It helps enhance hair volume, thickness and reduces hair fall. It is also known to improve the firmness, hardness and thickness of brittle nails as well. These come as tablets.

HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin 10000mcg This supplement works its magic in three ways - supplement for hair growth, adding to the health of the skin and fighting nail brittleness. This is vitamin B7 dietary supplement, which improves thickness and volume of the hair. It stimulates keratin production to help make it stronger and reduce hair fall. It also reduces the brittleness of nails and makes them stronger. Biotin is also great to get glowing skin and in maintaining a youthful appearance. These come as tablets.

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies for Men This 100% vegetarian supplement comes with the goodness of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and Zinc. These gummies are formulated with easily absorbable Biotin, that is rich in fatty acids and powerful antioxidants that give your hair the right nutrition. Gummies promote fast and proper absorption of the nutrients, resulting in improved health of your hair. Zinc, present in the supplement, repairs hair tissue, vitamin E works on reducing oxidative stress, vitamin A reduces hair breakage and vitamin C stops hair from aging. It is available in strawberry flavour.

OZiva Plant Based Biotin for hair growth This Biotin supplement, meant for both men and women, is known to aid in hair fall control and give one healthy skin. It has been prepared using extracts from Sesbania Agati leaves, a 100% natural source, that supports and promotes hair growth, helps control hair fall and supports healthy skin and nails. This is gluten- and soy-free product with no artificial sweeteners. It is available in the powder form.

Cureveda GROW Biotin 10000mcg powder This plant-based Biotin has been extracted from herb Sesbania to help control hair fall and hair thinning. Unlike synthetic Biotin, this Cureveda product has been sourced entirely from herbs and standardized so you get the right dosage of vitamin B-7 in every serving. It also contains plant-based silica, derived from Bamboo which improves hair lustre and provides strength to brittle hair and nails. It is available in powder form.