Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Best Biotin for hair growth are those that support healthy, nourished hair

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:03 IST
Summary:

Biotin is the magic ingredient that can give you healthy and luscious hair. It is known to prevent hair fall and boost hair growth.

product info
Biotin is essential to get beautiful hair and prevent hair fall.

During the second and third wave of Covid 19 pandemic, there were many reports on hair fall as one of the after-effects of fighting the virus. It was one of the most common post-Covid 19 problems cited by people. It was during that time that the word ‘biotin’ was heard often. It was prescribed by doctors as treatment for hair loss.

Just what is biotin? It is vitamin B7 and is found in foods like eggs, milk and bananas. Hair fall can be caused for a variety of reasons - stress, malnutrition or lifestyle-related imbalance in diet among other reasons. Biotin tablets can definitely come to your rescue. However, doctor's or your dietician's opinion is advised.

There are number of supplements available in the market that you can take to to promote hair growth. Many are listed on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. However, sifting through a maze of such supplements can get challenging. We have made the job easier for you - we have come up with a list that you will find useful. Do take a look. 

Price of Biotin tablets at a glance:

ProductPrice
TrueBasics Biotin 10000mcg 499.00 
HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin 10000mcg 499.00
Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies for Men 806.00
OZiva Plant Based Biotin for hair growth 643.00
Cureveda GROW Biotin 10000mcg powder 895.00

TrueBasics Biotin 10000mcg

This supplement is meant for hair growth no doubt but it also helps in giving one glowing skin and fighting nail brittleness while giving us strong hair. It is a completely a vegetarian supplement. Biotin, which is a B7 vitamin, aids in keratin production and helps increase hair growth, strength and shine. It helps enhance hair volume, thickness and reduces hair fall. It is also known to improve the firmness, hardness and thickness of brittle nails as well. These come as tablets.

cellpic
TrueBasics Biotin 10000mcg, Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness, 60 Biotin Tablets
39% off
Rs 499 Rs 819
Buy now

HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin 10000mcg

This supplement works its magic in three ways - supplement for hair growth, adding to the health of the skin and fighting nail brittleness. This is vitamin B7 dietary supplement, which improves thickness and volume of the hair. It stimulates keratin production to help make it stronger and reduce hair fall. It also reduces the brittleness of nails and makes them stronger. Biotin is also great to get glowing skin and in maintaining a youthful appearance. These come as tablets.

cellpic
HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin 10000mcg, Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness, 90 Biotin Tablets
50% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,000
Buy now

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies for Men

This 100% vegetarian supplement comes with the goodness of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and Zinc. These gummies are formulated with easily absorbable Biotin, that is rich in fatty acids and powerful antioxidants that give your hair the right nutrition. Gummies promote fast and proper absorption of the nutrients, resulting in improved health of your hair. Zinc, present in the supplement, repairs hair tissue, vitamin E works on reducing oxidative stress, vitamin A reduces hair breakage and vitamin C stops hair from aging. It is available in strawberry flavour.

cellpic
Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies for Men | Keeps Hair Healthy and Strong | Strawberry Flavoured | Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & Zinc | 100% Vegetarian | 60 Days Pack
5% off
Rs 806 Rs 849
Buy now

OZiva Plant Based Biotin for hair growth

This Biotin supplement, meant for both men and women, is known to aid in hair fall control and give one healthy skin. It has been prepared using extracts from Sesbania Agati leaves, a 100% natural source, that supports and promotes hair growth, helps control hair fall and supports healthy skin and nails. This is gluten- and soy-free product with no artificial sweeteners. It is available in the powder form.

cellpic
OZiva Plant Based Biotin for hair growth 10000mcg+ with Amla for Men & Women, Biotin supplement to support Hairfall Control & Healthier Skin, Certified Clean & Vegan, 125 gm
8% off
Rs 643 Rs 699
Buy now

Cureveda GROW Biotin 10000mcg powder

This plant-based Biotin has been extracted from herb Sesbania to help control hair fall and hair thinning. Unlike synthetic Biotin, this Cureveda product has been sourced entirely from herbs and standardized so you get the right dosage of vitamin B-7 in every serving. It also contains plant-based silica, derived from Bamboo which improves hair lustre and provides strength to brittle hair and nails. It is available in powder form. 

cellpic
Cureveda GROW Plant Based Biotin 10000mcg powder (30 servings) Hair Nutrition, Hair fall,Premature greying, Hair Growth, Healthy Scalp-150gm
10% off
Rs 895 Rs 995
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

