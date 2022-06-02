Best bleaches remove tan, dead skin cells and lighten facial hair

As a nation, India is obsessed with light skin tone. From our choice in actresses to matrimonial advertisements, the desire for fair-complexioned girls is paramount. Ironically, most Indians have either wheatish complexion or brown skin. In an ideal world, one should just learn to love one's natural complexion. Sadly that is not how it is. Having said so, there are a number of external factors that can have an impact on your natural complexion. Tanning is one of them. What is it after all? Tanning happens when the harmful UV rays of the sun penetrate deep into the skin and trigger melanin production. Melanin is what gives the skin a brown texture. Next, there is the ageing process which triggers the phenomena like pigmentation and dark spots on skin. Finally, there is the issue of dead skin cells, which result in darkening of skin tone.

The answer to all these in an age of ‘beauty parlours’ was to bleach the facial skin. Generations of Indians have had chemicals like hydrogen peroxide put on their faces to look fair. What chemical bleaches do is lighten the facial hair. However, in recent times, there has been an influx of nature-based bleaches that lighten facial hair and remove dead skin to reveal a beautiful you. If there's Turmeric in a face bleach, then it helps reduce the production of melanin in skin.

There are a number of products in the market in this category but sifting through them can be a task. We have put together a list that you will find useful. Do check it out.

Price of bleach creams at a glance: