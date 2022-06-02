Best bleaches remove tan, dead skin cells and lighten facial hair

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
As a nation, India is obsessed with light skin tone. From our choice in actresses to matrimonial advertisements, the desire for fair-complexioned girls is paramount. Ironically, most Indians have either wheatish complexion or brown skin. In an ideal world, one should just learn to love one's natural complexion. Sadly that is not how it is. Having said so, there are a number of external factors that can have an impact on your natural complexion. Tanning is one of them. What is it after all? Tanning happens when the harmful UV rays of the sun penetrate deep into the skin and trigger melanin production. Melanin is what gives the skin a brown texture. Next, there is the ageing process which triggers the phenomena like pigmentation and dark spots on skin. Finally, there is the issue of dead skin cells, which result in darkening of skin tone.
The answer to all these in an age of ‘beauty parlours’ was to bleach the facial skin. Generations of Indians have had chemicals like hydrogen peroxide put on their faces to look fair. What chemical bleaches do is lighten the facial hair. However, in recent times, there has been an influx of nature-based bleaches that lighten facial hair and remove dead skin to reveal a beautiful you. If there's Turmeric in a face bleach, then it helps reduce the production of melanin in skin.
There are a number of products in the market in this category but sifting through them can be a task. We have put together a list that you will find useful. Do check it out.
|Product
|Price
|Aryanveda 24 Carat Gold Bleach Cream
|₹249.00
|Fem Full Women Body Bleach
|₹445.00
|Oxylife Natural Radiance 5 Creme Bleach With Active Oxygen
|₹200.00
|Skin Secrets Gold Bleach with Gold Dust & Lemon Oil
|₹250.00
|VLCC Natural Sciences Insta Glow Gold Bleach
|₹318.00
Aryanveda 24 Carat Gold Bleach Cream
This bleach is suitable for all skin types. It is so formulated that it provides instant glow. It also lightens blemishes, removes tan and impurities. This cream contains gold powder, which is known for its many skincare benefits, one of them being lightening the skin's complexion. This cream also helps your facial hair to get fainter in colour and tries to blend it with your natural skin tone. Its mild bleach formula minimizes irritation to the skin while bleaching and also removes the dead skin layer to reveal a new you.
Fem Full Women Body Bleach
This bleach cream comes enriched with Turmeric-based moisturizers. Turmeric, in particular, helps remove tan by ensuring that skin produces less melanin. This magic ingredient has been used for centuries to lighten and improve complexion. This cream is so designed to give one instant and long-lasting fairness. This cream helps one achieve instant gold-like glow. Get beautiful and fair complexion just like that.
Oxylife Natural Radiance 5 Creme Bleach With Active Oxygen
This bleach cream used patented German technology. The magic ingredient that it uses is oxygen, which gives your skin a boost. This cream serves as a one solution to five skin problems. You can now fight suntan , dullness , uneven skin tone, dark spots and accumulation of dead skin cells using this single cream. You can get flawless and glowing skin in just 15 minutes.
Skin Secrets Gold Bleach with Gold Dust & Lemon Oil
Now let your face glow and look all bright with this cream, which lightens your facial hair to a light golden hue. It contains gold leaves, which is known for their skin brightening effects. It also helps combats ageing signs and improves skin elasticity. Gold dust in this cream also improves collagen production, thus, keeping skin texture firm. Over time, it will help even and smoothen the skin and improve the tone and texture of your skin.
VLCC Natural Sciences Insta Glow Gold Bleach
This bleach is aimed at giving you glowing and radiant skin. It works in three ways - it bleaches facial hair to match the skin tone, it purifies the skin through a light intoxicating action and the energy contained in gold in it imparts its wholesome curative power to the skin. The result is a fairer you. This cream is specially targetted at women and is suitable for all skin types.
