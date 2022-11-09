Best body powders for women: Kickstart the day feeling fresh

Summary:
Most of us have a habit of applying body powders after taking a bath. It is an activity without which something feels amiss. Generations have been applying this skincare product religiously. Ever wondered why? What is it that makes body powders an everyday essential item? Well, for starters, they instantly help make skin feel dry. The good ones absorb moisture and make the skin smell fragrant as well. Formulations which have a long-lasting scent are always preferable, for they not only keep body odour at bay, but also keep one in a blissful state of mind. There are many options available on Amazon.
If you’re a woman who is looking to try out different body powders, then allow us to help you. We have curated a few of them in our list below. Take a look at them and definitely try them out. You may end up loving each one of them.
Enchanteur Charming Perfumed Talc
This perfumed talc for women is infused with the goodness of Roses, Muguets and Cedarwood extracts. It can be applied on body as well as the face. The long-lasting fragrance of this talc has a magical effect on one's senses. It makes skin feel soft and smooth over a period of time. The Citrus scent of this formulation stands out and is enchanting to say the least.
Yardley London Morning Dew Perfumed Talc
Your skin will smell heavenly after applying this powder. It is suitable for normal skin type and is designed for use by women alone. The packaging of this talc is good and it is easy to sprinkle powder from it. What’s amazing is how its fragrance has a long-lasting effect. Not only does it keep body odour at bay, it also makes one feel good and confident about themselves.
Biotique Bio Basil and Sandalwood Refreshing Body Powder
This body powder from Biotique has the freshness of Sandalwood and Basil infused in it. It is skin-friendly and suitable for all skin types. One would feel happy and pleasant after applying this formulation. It comes in a nice packaging and is easy to use too. Grab this one, it’s worth every penny.
Cuticura Lavender Mist Talcum Powder
Suitable for all skin types, this talcum powder also provides one with protection from the sun. A dermatologically tested formulation, this one comes infused with the lovely scent of Lavender that proves enriching for the senses. It is free from cruelty and paraben. A must buy formulation, kickstarting the day with applying this powder will be refreshing. Women will love this one.
Talc Free Powder for Women
This formulation is free from talc, gluten and paraben. It has moisturising properties and an invigorating scent. It contains Vetiver, Lavender and Clary Sage. All the ingredients present in this powder prevent bad odour. One can apply it at all parts of the body. It also helps in absorbing excess moisture in the skin and keeping it dry. Besides, the packaging it comes in is also excellent.
|Product
|Price
|Enchanteur Charming Perfumed Talc
|₹260.00
|Yardley London Morning Dew Perfumed Talc
|₹205.00
|Biotique Bio Basil and Sandalwood Refreshing Body Powder
|₹320.00
|Cuticura Lavender Mist Talcum Powder
|₹265.00
|DeBelle Fragranced Talc
|₹4,999.00
