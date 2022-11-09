Best body powders for women: Kickstart the day feeling fresh

Most of us have a habit of applying body powders after taking a bath. It is an activity without which something feels amiss. Generations have been applying this skincare product religiously. Ever wondered why? What is it that makes body powders an everyday essential item? Well, for starters, they instantly help make skin feel dry. The good ones absorb moisture and make the skin smell fragrant as well. Formulations which have a long-lasting scent are always preferable, for they not only keep body odour at bay, but also keep one in a blissful state of mind. There are many options available on Amazon.

If you’re a woman who is looking to try out different body powders, then allow us to help you. We have curated a few of them in our list below. Take a look at them and definitely try them out. You may end up loving each one of them.



Enchanteur Charming Perfumed Talc

This perfumed talc for women is infused with the goodness of Roses, Muguets and Cedarwood extracts. It can be applied on body as well as the face. The long-lasting fragrance of this talc has a magical effect on one's senses. It makes skin feel soft and smooth over a period of time. The Citrus scent of this formulation stands out and is enchanting to say the least.