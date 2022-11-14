Sign out
Best body scrubbers help exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 14, 2022 17:51 IST

Body scrubbers can really play a great role in elevating the bathing experience. They are a must have and perfect for those who want plump and radiant skin.

Body scrubbers help make skin smooth and soft.

One of the ways to elevate your bathing experience is using body scrubbers. This tool can help exfoliate the skin and cleanse all traces of dirt and impurities. They make your skin feel soft and smooth, improve blood circulation and leave one feeling satisfied. One must look for body scrubbers that offer great grip. With the help of this tool, one can cleanse those areas of the body where the hand is otherwise unable to reach. Body scrubbers come in many different forms - you can find a body scrubber belt or loofas that can serve the purpose.

To bring you the best options, we navigated through a sea of body scrubbers on Amazon. Our favourites are featured in a list below. You must definitely scroll on to take a closer look at our selections. They are made from skin-friendly materials and are devoid of any nasties.

The Touch Exfoliating Gloves
This one glove is best to exfoliate your skin. It helps in getting rid of dead skin and revealing a smooth and buttery soft skin. You can use this on any part of the body to get rid of every trace of dirt and impurities. It is suitable for all skin types and easy to use as well. It comes in a soothing pink colour.

The Touch Exfoliating Gloves | Moroccan Bathing Hammam Glove Mitt-Latest body scrubber |Visibly Lift Away Dead Skin, Great for Tan Removal, Made of 100% Viscose Fiber - 1 Pc (Baby Pink)
83% off
330 1,899
Buy now

Techicon Silicone Body Scrubber Belt
Ideal to use on all skin types, this scrubber belt is made from food-grade silicone. It is environmentally-friendly and is devoid of any harmful substances. It has high temperature resistance and is safe and durable. It penetrates deep into the skin pores to get rid of dirt and impurities. What you will get in return is fresh and clear skin. The comfortable grip of the belt allows one to massage the areas of the body where the hand is otherwise unable to reach.

Techicon Silicone Body Scrubber Belt, Double Side Shower Exfoliating Belt Removes Bath Towel, Double Chopping Belt Scrubber Washer for Bath
79% off
149 699
Buy now

Aprime Adda Body Scrubber
This body scrubber has brushes made of silicone. It comes with a soap dispenser too, making it super convenient for use. Great for use on sensitive skin, it has soft bristles and can be used on every part of the body without any hassle. It helps in exfoliating the skin. You will feel the difference in the health of your skin after every use.

Aprime Adda Body Scrubber with Soap Dispenser for Shower, Exfoliating Brushes, Soft Body Exfoliator, Bath Loofah for Babies, Kids, Women, Men and Pets (Pack of 1)
64% off
179 499
Buy now

Premium Natural Eco-Friendly Shower Loofah Sponge
This pack of six eco-friendly loofah sponge is perfect for adults and children alike. It is made from fibrous material found in gourd-like tropical fruits. The spongy texture makes it perfect for exfoliating skin. It will elevate the bathing process and is made from natural ingredients devoid of any nasties. A must buy, you will love the experience of using these.

Premium Natural Eco-Friendly Shower Loofah Sponge - Large Exfoliating Body Scrubbers | Bath Sponge for Skin Care in Bath Spa Shower | For Face, Back and Body - 6 Body Scrubbers | Reusable | Loofah for women | Great Gift for family
41% off
294 499
Buy now

MEECOSTE Silicone Body Scrubber
This body scrubber is made of silicone and rubber material. It comes in solid purple colour and can elevate one’s bathing experience. It softens the skin, massages it, exfoliates it and improves blood circulation too. Besides, you can be ensured of getting rid of every trace of dirt with the help of this tool. Easy to use and store, this is a must buy.

MEECOSTE Silicone Body Scrubber,Body Scrub Brush for Deep Cleasing Exfoliating, Super Soft Silicone Loofah with Rebound Sponge, Suitable for Women Men Kids Shower, Skin Body
67% off
175 532
Buy now

Price of best body scrubbers at a glance:

Best body scrubbersPrice
Premium Natural Eco-Friendly Shower Loofah Sponge  499.00
 MEECOSTE Silicone Body Scrubber 532.00
 Aprime Adda Body Scrubber   532.00
Techicon Silicone Body Scrubber Belt  699.00
 The Touch Exfoliating Gloves |  1,899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

