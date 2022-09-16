Best casein protein powders in India promote lean muscle growth

Casein protein powders are slow-digesting forms of dairy protein that help in reducing the breakdown of muscles and boosting muscle growth. It is suggested to take this formulation before sleep, as it supports overnight muscle protein synthesis and prevents their degradation at night. For those who are looking to build lean muscle mass, this formulation can come in handy. It also aids in fast recovery of muscles post workouts and promotes immunity as well. You can get both flavoured and unflavoured options in this one.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below that you can add to your shakes and smoothies too to make them more nutritious. Many of them are rich in digestive enzymes as well that promote digestion and absorption of proteins for best results. Scroll down through the list to take a closer look at options.



Nutrabay Pure 100% Micellar Casein Protein

This 100% pure micellar casein protein powder contains no additives or fillers. Each serving of 32 grams provides one with 25.9 grams of protein. It helps in building muscle strength, boosting muscle mass, fast recovery of muscles after strenuous workout and promoting immunity as well. An unflavoured formulation, this one can be added to smoothies, shakes and meals to make them rich in protein content.