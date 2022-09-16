Best casein protein powders in India promote lean muscle growth

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Casein protein powders are slow-digesting forms of dairy protein that help in reducing the breakdown of muscles and boosting muscle growth. It is suggested to take this formulation before sleep, as it supports overnight muscle protein synthesis and prevents their degradation at night. For those who are looking to build lean muscle mass, this formulation can come in handy. It also aids in fast recovery of muscles post workouts and promotes immunity as well. You can get both flavoured and unflavoured options in this one.
To help you with the selection, we have rounded up some of the formulations in our list below that you can add to your shakes and smoothies too to make them more nutritious. Many of them are rich in digestive enzymes as well that promote digestion and absorption of proteins for best results. Scroll down through the list to take a closer look at options.
Nutrabay Pure 100% Micellar Casein Protein
This 100% pure micellar casein protein powder contains no additives or fillers. Each serving of 32 grams provides one with 25.9 grams of protein. It helps in building muscle strength, boosting muscle mass, fast recovery of muscles after strenuous workout and promoting immunity as well. An unflavoured formulation, this one can be added to smoothies, shakes and meals to make them rich in protein content.
MyFitFuel Micellar Casein Protein Powder
This protein powder supplies amino acids to the body. It is an easy to digest formulation that is free from soy and gluten. Ideal for those who are aiming for lean muscle growth, this one has 75 servings in total. It helps in reducing the muscle breakdown and boosting muscle strength. No fillers or thickeners have been added to this formulation. It is a lab-tested product and contains no preservatives.
Labrada 100% CASEIN Micellar Casein Protein
This casein protein powder supplement is available in chocolate flavour. It is a vegetarian formulation that comes with no artificial colours. It is gluten-free and perfect for athletes, bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts. You will get 24 gram of protein per serving. It helps boost muscle strength and muscle mass percentage in the body. Delicious and nutritious, you must try it out.
MuscleBlaze 100% Micellar Casein
This formulation’s protein content is derived from milk and provides the body with sustained release of protein for up to 8 hours. It is a slow digestion protein formulation that serves 24 gram of pure protein every 35 gm of serving. It prevents loss of muscle during sleep and is enriched with digestive enzymes that support digestion and absorption of protein for optimum results.
Healthfarm Micellar Casein Protein Powder
This protein powder formulation is a vegetarian one. It promotes muscle growth and comes in delicious chocolate flavour. One 34 gram serving serves 24 gram of protein. It contains zero sugar and supplies a steady flow of amino acids to one’s muscles. If you’re looking to build lean muscle mass, then this formulation makes for a great supplement. It also helps in boosting the recovery of muscles.
|Product
|Price
|Nutrabay Pure 100% Micellar Casein Protein
|₹3,299.00
|MyFitFuel Micellar Casein Protein Powder
|₹7,499.00
|Labrada 100% CASEIN Micellar Casein Protein
|₹4,499.00
|MuscleBlaze 100% Micellar Casein
|₹2,799.00
|Healthfarm Micellar Casein Protein Powder
|₹3,499.00
