Best Castor oil to boost skin and hair health

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 10, 2022 17:13 IST

Apply Castor oil on your scalp and skin for luscious hair and glowing skin. Read on to see our top picks.

Castor oil deeply nourishes both scalp and skin.

It is a thick oil that is talked about a lot by both skincare and haircare experts. Can you guess the oil? Well, the answer is a no-brainer. It is Castor oil, one of the most sought-after oils for people who want to grow their hair and improve the quality of their skin. Usually suited for all skin and hair types, this oil reduces the appearance of blemishes, dark spots and other ageing signs, resulting in a youthful and glowing skin. For hair too this oil proves to be a boon, for it accelerates hair growth and helps keep scalp nourished and free from dandruff and dryness.

Sweared by many, this oil is easily available on Amazon. To take a look at some options, scroll through the list below wherein you will find our favourites. They are effective and you will be able to see noticeable differences.

WOW Skin Science 100% Pure Castor Oil

This 100% pure and cold pressed Castor oil is suitable for all skin types and is effective in improving the quality of hair, skin and nails. It reduces the appearance of blemishes and wrinkles, resulting in a supple and glowing skin. Want luscious hair? This formulation is indeed the best bet. Besides, it is free from paraben, mineral oil and other chemicals.

WOW Skin Science 100% Pure Castor Oil - Cold Pressed - For Stronger Hair, Skin & Nails - No Mineral Oil & Silicones, 200 ml




Soulflower Castor Oil

This Sunflower Castor oil is an organic, certified cold pressed oil. It comes loaded with moisturising and nourishing properties that proves good for both your skin and hair. Free from mineral oil, preservatives, this one helps soften dry and damaged skin. It reduces ageing signs, making the skin look supple and glowing. Besides, it also promotes hair growth and reduces the extent of hair woes like hair loss.

Soulflower Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin Care, Organic Certified Cold Pressed 100% Pure & Virgin, Arandi Oil, 225ml




Good Vibes Castor Cold Pressed Carrier Oil

Give your skin and hair the nourishment that they deserve by applying this oil generously on both scalp and skin. It keeps skin hydrated and nourished. It also helps the skin retain moisture, promoting a glowing skin. For hair too, it works wonders, as it strengthens the hair strands, protects them from damage and keeps them deeply nourished. The formulation has not been tested on animals and is free from paraben, sulphate, mineral oils and other harmful chemicals.

Good Vibes 100% Pure Castor Cold Pressed Carrier Oil For Hair & Skin, 100 ml Naturally Conditions Hair, Deeply Moisturizes Dry Cracked Skin, No Alcohol, Parabens & Sulphates




Khadi Natural Herbal Castor Oil

This natural herbal Castor oil from Khadi comes in a pack of three. A chemical-free formulation, it deeply nourishes your scalp and promotes hair growth. It even helps if you’re troubled with the problem of dandruff and dryness and keeps skin irritation-free. It is suitable for all skin and hair types, especially dry hair. It comes in a stylish and compact packaging.

Khadi Natural Herbal Castor Oil 100ml (Pack of 3)




UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil

This pure and organic formulation of Castor oil helps in reduction of hair fall and improving the quality of skin. An unscented oil and rich in fatty acids and vitamins, it is free from paraben and other harmful chemicals. You can see the results manifest in the form of thick and dense hair and improved skin texture and supple skin.

UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Skin Care, Moisturising Dry Skin, Nails, Eyelash - Virgin Grade - 200ml




Price of castor oil at a glance:

 

Castor oilPrice
WOW Skin Science 100% Pure Castor Oil  399.00
UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil 249.00
Soulflower Castor Oil  350.00
Good Vibes Castor Cold Pressed Carrier Oil  150.00
Khadi Natural Herbal Castor Oil  450.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

