Best Castor oil to boost skin and hair health

It is a thick oil that is talked about a lot by both skincare and haircare experts. Can you guess the oil? Well, the answer is a no-brainer. It is Castor oil, one of the most sought-after oils for people who want to grow their hair and improve the quality of their skin. Usually suited for all skin and hair types, this oil reduces the appearance of blemishes, dark spots and other ageing signs, resulting in a youthful and glowing skin. For hair too this oil proves to be a boon, for it accelerates hair growth and helps keep scalp nourished and free from dandruff and dryness.
Sweared by many, this oil is easily available on Amazon. To take a look at some options, scroll through the list below wherein you will find our favourites. They are effective and you will be able to see noticeable differences.
WOW Skin Science 100% Pure Castor Oil
This 100% pure and cold pressed Castor oil is suitable for all skin types and is effective in improving the quality of hair, skin and nails. It reduces the appearance of blemishes and wrinkles, resulting in a supple and glowing skin. Want luscious hair? This formulation is indeed the best bet. Besides, it is free from paraben, mineral oil and other chemicals.
Soulflower Castor Oil
This Sunflower Castor oil is an organic, certified cold pressed oil. It comes loaded with moisturising and nourishing properties that proves good for both your skin and hair. Free from mineral oil, preservatives, this one helps soften dry and damaged skin. It reduces ageing signs, making the skin look supple and glowing. Besides, it also promotes hair growth and reduces the extent of hair woes like hair loss.
Good Vibes Castor Cold Pressed Carrier Oil
Give your skin and hair the nourishment that they deserve by applying this oil generously on both scalp and skin. It keeps skin hydrated and nourished. It also helps the skin retain moisture, promoting a glowing skin. For hair too, it works wonders, as it strengthens the hair strands, protects them from damage and keeps them deeply nourished. The formulation has not been tested on animals and is free from paraben, sulphate, mineral oils and other harmful chemicals.
Khadi Natural Herbal Castor Oil
This natural herbal Castor oil from Khadi comes in a pack of three. A chemical-free formulation, it deeply nourishes your scalp and promotes hair growth. It even helps if you’re troubled with the problem of dandruff and dryness and keeps skin irritation-free. It is suitable for all skin and hair types, especially dry hair. It comes in a stylish and compact packaging.
UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil
This pure and organic formulation of Castor oil helps in reduction of hair fall and improving the quality of skin. An unscented oil and rich in fatty acids and vitamins, it is free from paraben and other harmful chemicals. You can see the results manifest in the form of thick and dense hair and improved skin texture and supple skin.
