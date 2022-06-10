Best Coconut milk cream has anti-ageing qualities, tightens and hydrates skin 

We all know of the goodness of coconut water, particularly in summers. Now, know about the goodness of coconut milk. For the unversed, coconut milk works wonders for the skin. It has anti-ageing properties, calms irritated skin, tightens and hydrates skin.

Just what is coconut milk? When we break a coconut, we find water inside it. As the coconut matures, this water seeps into the coconut meat. When we blend the cotton meat and strain it, the liquid that remains is coconut milk. This liquid is rich in vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5 and B6. It also contains iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Apart from skin and face, it is good for hair as well. Coconut milk is now available in cream form.

Himalayan Organics Coconut Milk Face Cream

This cream is particularly designed for brightening the face and reducing fine lines. It also helps in hydrating and nourishing the skin. It works on controlling inflammation. It comes packed with fatty acids and can be used as a daily lightweight moisturizer. It forms a protective barrier for the skin and gives a more youthful appearance. It enhances skin’s tone and texture as well, thanks to its blend of rich antioxidants.