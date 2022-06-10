Sign out
Best Coconut milk cream has anti-ageing qualities, tightens and hydrates skin 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 10, 2022 19:29 IST

Coconut milk is a magical ingredient for the skin as it hydrates it, works on skin ageing issues, tightens lose skin and even calms irritated skin.  

Coconut milk works wonders for the skin.

We all know of the goodness of coconut water, particularly in summers. Now, know about the goodness of coconut milk. For the unversed, coconut milk works wonders for the skin. It has anti-ageing properties, calms irritated skin, tightens and hydrates skin.

Just what is coconut milk? When we break a coconut, we find water inside it. As the coconut matures, this water seeps into the coconut meat. When we blend the cotton meat and strain it, the liquid that remains is coconut milk. This liquid is rich in vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5 and B6. It also contains iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Apart from skin and face, it is good for hair as well. Coconut milk is now available in cream form.

There are a number of products available in the online platforms and offline markets. On Amazon, there are a number of options and to help make a selection, we have put together a list.

Himalayan Organics Coconut Milk Face Cream

This cream is particularly designed for brightening the face and reducing fine lines. It also helps in hydrating and nourishing the skin. It works on controlling inflammation. It comes packed with fatty acids and can be used as a daily lightweight moisturizer. It forms a protective barrier for the skin and gives a more youthful appearance. It enhances skin’s tone and texture as well, thanks to its blend of rich antioxidants.

Himalayan Organics Coconut Milk Brightening & Anti-Fine Lines Face Cream - 50gm
48% off
499 955
Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream

This cream works best as a skin brightening cream and works on reducing dark spots, one of the major signs of ageing. It brightens the face by protecting the inner skin against melanin and softening blemishes. It can be used by people of all skin types. This is a 100 percent natural and organic product. It can be used by both men and women.

Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream, 50gm
35% off
130 199
Luster Hydrating Coconut Milk Facial Massage Cream

This cream is especially formulated to reduce ageing signs. It also helps in brightening complexion, detoxifying skin and giving one a smooth and soft skin. The third benefit is that it helps in hydrating the skin too. It is suitable for normal skin. It is suitable for daily use and revitalizes skin. It makes dull skin look bright and clear. This cream is meant to be used on the face.

Luster Hydrating Coconut Milk Facial Massage Cream | Instant Whitenning & Nourishment | Enriched with Coconut | Body Massage Cream For Men & Women | (Paraben & Sulfate Free)-500ml
39% off
213 350
WOW Skin Science Coconut Perfecting Cream

This cream is especially formulated to hydrate the skin and give it an even complexion. It helps brighten one's complexion and restore skin’s natural suppleness. It also helps fade away pigmentation, fights ageing signs and nourishes skin. It also provides hydration and emollient to the skin which, in turn, improves texture and appearance. This cream combines the goodness of Coconut oil with vitamin E, tripeptide and Hyaluronic acid.

WOW Skin Science Coconut Perfecting Cream with Vitamin E for Hydration & Even Complexion - For All Skin Types - No Sulphate, Parabens, Silicones & Color - 50mL
3% off
579 599
Parachute Body Lotion - Coconut Milk

This is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that gets absorbed into the skin easily. It is made with the specific purpose of softening, moisturising and nourishing the skin. This lotion is ideal for those who have extra dry skin. It is made from active natural ingredients such as Coconut milk. It deeply nourishes the skin to give a soft and smooth touch.

Parachute Body Lotion - Coconut Milk, 400ml Bottle
16% off
250 299
Price of Coconut milk creams at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Himalayan Organics Coconut Milk Face Cream  499.00
 Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream  129.00
 Luster Hydrating Coconut Milk Facial Massage Cream  213.00
 WOW Skin Science Coconut Perfecting Cream  404.00
 Parachute Body Lotion - Coconut Milk  339.00

 

