Best Coconut milk cream has anti-ageing qualities, tightens and hydrates skin 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
We all know of the goodness of coconut water, particularly in summers. Now, know about the goodness of coconut milk. For the unversed, coconut milk works wonders for the skin. It has anti-ageing properties, calms irritated skin, tightens and hydrates skin.
Just what is coconut milk? When we break a coconut, we find water inside it. As the coconut matures, this water seeps into the coconut meat. When we blend the cotton meat and strain it, the liquid that remains is coconut milk. This liquid is rich in vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5 and B6. It also contains iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Apart from skin and face, it is good for hair as well. Coconut milk is now available in cream form.
There are a number of products available in the online platforms and offline markets. On Amazon, there are a number of options and to help make a selection, we have put together a list.
Himalayan Organics Coconut Milk Face Cream
This cream is particularly designed for brightening the face and reducing fine lines. It also helps in hydrating and nourishing the skin. It works on controlling inflammation. It comes packed with fatty acids and can be used as a daily lightweight moisturizer. It forms a protective barrier for the skin and gives a more youthful appearance. It enhances skin’s tone and texture as well, thanks to its blend of rich antioxidants.
Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream
This cream works best as a skin brightening cream and works on reducing dark spots, one of the major signs of ageing. It brightens the face by protecting the inner skin against melanin and softening blemishes. It can be used by people of all skin types. This is a 100 percent natural and organic product. It can be used by both men and women.
Luster Hydrating Coconut Milk Facial Massage Cream
This cream is especially formulated to reduce ageing signs. It also helps in brightening complexion, detoxifying skin and giving one a smooth and soft skin. The third benefit is that it helps in hydrating the skin too. It is suitable for normal skin. It is suitable for daily use and revitalizes skin. It makes dull skin look bright and clear. This cream is meant to be used on the face.
WOW Skin Science Coconut Perfecting Cream
This cream is especially formulated to hydrate the skin and give it an even complexion. It helps brighten one's complexion and restore skin’s natural suppleness. It also helps fade away pigmentation, fights ageing signs and nourishes skin. It also provides hydration and emollient to the skin which, in turn, improves texture and appearance. This cream combines the goodness of Coconut oil with vitamin E, tripeptide and Hyaluronic acid.
Parachute Body Lotion - Coconut Milk
This is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that gets absorbed into the skin easily. It is made with the specific purpose of softening, moisturising and nourishing the skin. This lotion is ideal for those who have extra dry skin. It is made from active natural ingredients such as Coconut milk. It deeply nourishes the skin to give a soft and smooth touch.
|Product
|Price
|Himalayan Organics Coconut Milk Face Cream
|₹499.00
|Biotique Coconut Brightening Instant Glow Cream
|₹129.00
|Luster Hydrating Coconut Milk Facial Massage Cream
|₹213.00
|WOW Skin Science Coconut Perfecting Cream
|₹404.00
|Parachute Body Lotion - Coconut Milk
|₹339.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.