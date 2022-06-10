Best coconut oil for skin: Retains moisture and nourishes skin

For generations we have known about the goodness of coconut oil. A good massage can set many things right. Think of the good times when your mother has applied warm oil on your scalp and hair and you have enjoyed and relaxed in your mother's care. What many may not know is that coconut oil works wonders for the skin too. It deeply moisturises dry skin and is good for all skin types, it helps retain skin's moisture and, hence, not only prevents drying but it also retains skin's elasticity. Coconut oil also stimulates collagen production and has strong antioxidant qualities.

There are a number of brands that manufacture coconut oil. It is important to know that coconut oil is also used for cooking purposes in some parts of the country. While some oils are especially made for cooking purpose, others are used for skin care and hair care. Then, there are all-purpose oils that can be used for both.

We have curated a list of such oils for your perusal and think you must certainly take a look at it.

Carbamide Forte Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil

This Coconut oil can be used both for skin care as well as cooking. This is a cold pressed oil, which implies that it retains all its nutrients such as fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fats and maintains their natural form. It stimulates collagen production and has strong antioxidant properties that encourage skin rejuvenation process and prevents skin from sun damage.