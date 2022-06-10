Sign out
Best coconut oil for skin: Retains moisture and nourishes skin

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 10, 2022 14:39 IST

Summary:

Coconut oil is an amazing option for skin as it soothes dry skin, helps boost collagen production and retains moisture among many other benefits.

Coconut oil shows amazing results when used on the skin.

For generations we have known about the goodness of coconut oil. A good massage can set many things right. Think of the good times when your mother has applied warm oil on your scalp and hair and you have enjoyed and relaxed in your mother's care. What many may not know is that coconut oil works wonders for the skin too. It deeply moisturises dry skin and is good for all skin types, it helps retain skin's moisture and, hence, not only prevents drying but it also retains skin's elasticity. Coconut oil also stimulates collagen production and has strong antioxidant qualities.

There are a number of brands that manufacture coconut oil. It is important to know that coconut oil is also used for cooking purposes in some parts of the country. While some oils are especially made for cooking purpose, others are used for skin care and hair care. Then, there are all-purpose oils that can be used for both.

We have curated a list of such oils for your perusal and think you must certainly take a look at it.

Carbamide Forte Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil

This Coconut oil can be used both for skin care as well as cooking. This is a cold pressed oil, which implies that it retains all its nutrients such as fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fats and maintains their natural form. It stimulates collagen production and has strong antioxidant properties that encourage skin rejuvenation process and prevents skin from sun damage.

Carbamide Forte 100% Pure Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil for Skin, Hair Growth & Cooking – 200ml
40% off
149 250
Buy now

MAX CARE Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil

Here's another cold pressed version of coconut oil which is good for your skin care regimen. This oil provides a host of benefits and has anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial qualities. It also enhances immunity. It has been extracted from fresh Coconut milk and is hence 100% natural and unrefined. Apart from use for skin care purpose, you can also use it for hair care and for cooking. What's more it is good to be used for babies too. It also promotes healthy metabolism and weight loss. It comes in a wide mouth jar and is, hence, convenient to use in winters.

MAX CARE Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil (Cold Pressed) 500ML Wide Mouth
5% off
370 390
Buy now

INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil

This coconut oil is also an all-purpose oil and can be used for cooking as well as application on skin and scalp and hair. This too is an organic product and contains raw, cold-pressed, unrefined and extra-virgin coconut oil. It wonks wonders on dry skin as it is highly nutritious and helps retain skin moisture due to high percentage of Lauric acid and fatty acids. It can also be used as a non-greasy makeup remover. It combats acne and scars and gives a soft supple skin.

INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil With Natural Aroma Of Coconut Oil For Body,Hair & Skin Care - 175ml
20% off
200 249
Buy now

UMANAC Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Men & Women

This oil is a 100 percent organic oil and is unrefined, unbleached, raw and extra virgin Coconut oil. This oil is centrifugally extracted from milk of fresh Coconuts and from not Coconut powder. It has deep moisturising quality and works well on dry skin. It is also an excellent makeup remover option and also helps heel wounds. Apart from skin, this oil can be used for hair, for cooking, for babies and as an oral care product.

UMANAC Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Men & Women | Ideal For All Type Skin & Hair Growth | Unbleached & Unrefined, 250ML Pet Bottle
12% off
350 399
Buy now

KLF Nirmal Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil

This is a cold pressed 100% pure virgin coconut oil that comes in an attractive glass bottle. This oil provides deep moisturisation to skin, particularly dry skin. If you are willing to experiment, then this oil can also be used as a shaving cream. It is skin care friendly and a great oil for body massages. It also packs in it anti fungal and anti bacterial properties.

KLF Nirmal Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil | 250 ml | Packaged in Glass Bottle | Great for Cooking, Skin Care & Hair Care | Natural & Edible
14% off
190 220
Buy now

Price of coconut oil for skin at a glance:

ProductPrice
Carbamide Forte Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 149.00
MAX CARE Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil 370.00
INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil 212.00
UMANAC Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Men & Women 350.00
KLF Nirmal Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil 190.00

 

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

 

