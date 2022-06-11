Best coconut oil for skin: Retains moisture and nourishes skin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
For generations we have known about the goodness of coconut oil. A good massage can set many things right. Think of the good times when your mother has applied warm oil on your scalp and hair and you have enjoyed and relaxed in your mother's care. What many may not know is that coconut oil works wonders for the skin too. It deeply moisturises dry skin and is good for all skin types, it helps retain skin's moisture and, hence, not only prevents drying but it also retains skin's elasticity. Coconut oil also stimulates collagen production and has strong antioxidant qualities.
There are a number of brands that manufacture coconut oil. It is important to know that coconut oil is also used for cooking purposes in some parts of the country. While some oils are especially made for cooking purpose, others are used for skin care and hair care. Then, there are all-purpose oils that can be used for both.
We have curated a list of such oils for your perusal and think you must certainly take a look at it.
Carbamide Forte Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
This Coconut oil can be used both for skin care as well as cooking. This is a cold pressed oil, which implies that it retains all its nutrients such as fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fats and maintains their natural form. It stimulates collagen production and has strong antioxidant properties that encourage skin rejuvenation process and prevents skin from sun damage.
MAX CARE Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil
Here's another cold pressed version of coconut oil which is good for your skin care regimen. This oil provides a host of benefits and has anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial qualities. It also enhances immunity. It has been extracted from fresh Coconut milk and is hence 100% natural and unrefined. Apart from use for skin care purpose, you can also use it for hair care and for cooking. What's more it is good to be used for babies too. It also promotes healthy metabolism and weight loss. It comes in a wide mouth jar and is, hence, convenient to use in winters.
INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil
This coconut oil is also an all-purpose oil and can be used for cooking as well as application on skin and scalp and hair. This too is an organic product and contains raw, cold-pressed, unrefined and extra-virgin coconut oil. It wonks wonders on dry skin as it is highly nutritious and helps retain skin moisture due to high percentage of Lauric acid and fatty acids. It can also be used as a non-greasy makeup remover. It combats acne and scars and gives a soft supple skin.
UMANAC Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Men & Women
This oil is a 100 percent organic oil and is unrefined, unbleached, raw and extra virgin Coconut oil. This oil is centrifugally extracted from milk of fresh Coconuts and from not Coconut powder. It has deep moisturising quality and works well on dry skin. It is also an excellent makeup remover option and also helps heel wounds. Apart from skin, this oil can be used for hair, for cooking, for babies and as an oral care product.
KLF Nirmal Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil
This is a cold pressed 100% pure virgin coconut oil that comes in an attractive glass bottle. This oil provides deep moisturisation to skin, particularly dry skin. If you are willing to experiment, then this oil can also be used as a shaving cream. It is skin care friendly and a great oil for body massages. It also packs in it anti fungal and anti bacterial properties.
|Product
|Price
|Carbamide Forte Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
|₹149.00
|MAX CARE Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil
|₹370.00
|INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil
|₹212.00
|UMANAC Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil For Men & Women
|₹350.00
|KLF Nirmal Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil
|₹190.00
