Best cotton buds gently remove earwax from outer ear, use quality cotton 

Like any part of the human body, our ears also need care. A common problem that all of us experience is the buildup of wax in our ears and the irritation it causes. If any of you recall, in the generation of our mothers and grandmothers, the rear end of a safety pin or that of a bobby hair pin were used to scoop out wax from the ear. In the generation that followed, the use of cotton ear buds became common.

Just what is earwax? This is a substance that our body produces and it is meant to protect and lubricate our ears. Normally, nothing needs to be done and usually, when we chew our food, the wax is pushed to the outer ear, from where it dries up and is thrown out. However, there may be times when a buildup happens. One must only gently wipe out an excess of it from our outer ear as it can get itchy.

Cotton buds can serve the purpose well, as long as one doesn't push it too much into the earlobe. Care needs to be taken that the cotton too is of good quality. These can also be used for removing makeup. We have curated a list of such buds available on Amazon and which you could find useful. Take a look.

Price of cotton buds at a glance: