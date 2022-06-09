Story Saved
Best cotton buds gently remove earwax from outer ear, use quality cotton 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 08, 2022 16:52 IST
Summary:

Take to ear buds made from high quality cotton fabric to clean and remove earwax. Read on to see our options.

product info
Cotton buds help in keeping our outer ear clean.

Like any part of the human body, our ears also need care. A common problem that all of us experience is the buildup of wax in our ears and the irritation it causes. If any of you recall, in the generation of our mothers and grandmothers, the rear end of a safety pin or that of a bobby hair pin were used to scoop out wax from the ear. In the generation that followed, the use of cotton ear buds became common.

Just what is earwax? This is a substance that our body produces and it is meant to protect and lubricate our ears. Normally, nothing needs to be done and usually, when we chew our food, the wax is pushed to the outer ear, from where it dries up and is thrown out. However, there may be times when a buildup happens. One must only gently wipe out an excess of it from our outer ear as it can get itchy.

Cotton buds can serve the purpose well, as long as one doesn't push it too much into the earlobe. Care needs to be taken that the cotton too is of good quality. These can also be used for removing makeup. We have curated a list of such buds available on Amazon and which you could find useful. Take a look. 

Price of cotton buds at a glance:

Cotton budsPrice
Amazon Brand - Solimo Cotton Buds 109.00
Tulips Cotton Ear Buds/Swabs 203.00
Liveasy Essentials 100% Pure & Soft Cotton Ear Buds 95.00
SSKR Natural Eco-friendly Bamboo Earbuds 89.00
Majestique Ear Cleaner Buds 219.00

 

Amazon Brand - Solimo Cotton Buds

This pack of cotton buds is available in a pack of two and contains 200 sticks. There are three other pack variants available. This is made from 100% natural cotton. It uses soft, gentle and good absorbent cotton, meant for daily use. This product is free from harsh Optical Brightening Agent (OBA; a chemical compound used to give whitening effect to fabric). These buds are suitable for all skin types. Other than ear canal, this can be used to clean areas around the nose, eyes and navel.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo Cotton Buds - 200 Sticks (Pack of 2)
55% off
109 240
Buy now

Tulips Cotton Ear Buds/Swabs

These ear buds are made from 100% pure cotton. They are naturally soft, absorbent, gentle on the skin and have been dermatologically tested. These buds come with antibacterial ingredients to keep ears clean and fresh for long. They are available in a pack of five and contain 100 sticks. They can be used on all skin types. It can also be used to remove and apply makeup. 

cellpic
Tulips Cotton Ear Buds/Swabs (Pack of 5) 100% pure & soft Cotton, 100 Sticks/ 200 Tips in a PP Jar
10% off
203 225
Buy now

Liveasy Essentials 100% Pure & Soft Cotton Ear Buds

These ear buds come in a pack of 200 sticks and 400 swabs. They are designed for cleaning the outer ear. They are made from 100% pure cotton and are a must-have personal care item. Other than removing earwax, these can also be used for cleaning wounds and for removing makeup. Actually, you can also use them to clean your choicest collectibles.

cellpic
Liveasy Essentials 100% Pure & Soft Cotton Ear Buds - 200 Sticks
95
Buy now

SSKR Natural Eco-friendly Bamboo Earbuds

This pack of two cotton buds has 100 pieces in each of them. These buds have been made from 100% pure cotton and are high quality dual-tipped cotton buds. They are suitable for use on sensitive skin and for delicate use. Other than cleaning ears, these sticks can be to clean face, applying or removing makeup, first aid, on babies and pets and lots of other uses. This is environment-friendly product as it uses bamboo for making its sticks.

cellpic
SSKR NATURAL ECO-FRIENDLY BAMBOO EARBUDS, Q-TIPS, 100% COTTON BUDS, 2 PACKS (100 PCS PER PACK)
82% off
89 500
Buy now

Majestique Ear Cleaner Buds

Here's another planet-friendly ear buds option as these buds are biodegradable. While the stick is made from bamboo, the cotton used in the swabs is 100% organic cotton. No plastic has been used in the making of these buds. This pack includes 500 sticks with 1000 swabs. Other than cleaning ear, it can be used for removing makeup, it can be used for cleaning jewelry, ceramics, electronics, fabric decoration, arts and crafts. You can also use it to clean your pets likes cats and dogs.

cellpic
Majestique Ear Cleaner Buds Cotton Swab Stick 1000 Tips- Spiral/Round Head No Plastic Packaging, 100% Biodegradable, Environment-Friendly And Recyclable, No Cotton Residue, Multi-Functional At Both Ends
37% off
219 349
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

