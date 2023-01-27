Best cotton masks are comfortable to wear for long durations By Shreya Garg

Published on Jan 27, 2023 17:46 IST





Summary: Best cotton masks can help protect you from bacteria and pollutants in the air.

A cotton face mask is soft and breathable.

Cotton face masks are breathable and soft to touch. When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, a lot of people opted for these masks as an alternative to disposable or medical-grade masks, as they can be washed and reused multiple times. They are considered to be less effective at filtering out particles than other masks. However, experts suggested that the use of cotton masks can help slow the spread of Covid-19. In today's scenario, you can use these masks to keep yourself protected from the rising number of pollutants in the atmosphere. They come in multiple prints on them. The best part is one can wear a cotton mask for longer durations without feeling much uncomfortable. We have rounded up some of them in our list below. Take a look at them. They are super affordable and come in both packs and a single unit.



Bildos Cotton Unisex Super Breathable Cloth Face mask with Adjustable Ear Loop (Multicolour) - Pack of 12

This pack of 12 face masks is unisex. These are three layered masks that help in filtering out small particles effectively. They are soft and breathable. You can reuse them up to 30 times. The ear loops are comfortable and ultra soft and don't cause any skin irritation. The mask is also eco-friendly as it is reusable, which reduces waste compared to disposable masks.

Cenwell ® Pure Cotton Reusable, Washable & Breathable Cloth Face Mask

The mask is made from high-quality and pure cotton fabric that is soft and comfortable to wear. The melt-blown fabric layer is designed to filter out smaller particles, such as dust and smoke, while the cotton fabric helps to block larger particles. The mask is also reusable and washable, which makes it a more eco-friendly and cost-effective option compared to disposable masks.

DFR Reversible Cotton Reusable Cloth Mask

This pack of five cotton face masks can be used by both men and women. The ear loops are adjustable and don't cause any strain. The prints on each of the masks look nice and attractive. These are three layered masks that can be washed and reused. Grab this pack to keep yourself safe and protected from impurities in the air.

MASQ By Q-One Blossom Reusable, Washable, Anti-Bacterial (BFE>99%) 4 Layer Embroidered, Fashionable Cotton Cloth Face Mask

This face mask is made from 100% cotton material. You can easily keep this mask on for long hours without feeling any discomfort. It is soft and breathable. It features a nice floral print on it and that makes it look quite nice too. It is washable and reusable up to 30 times. The ear loops are made from premium tubular elastic which further enhances their comfort quotient.

OCEAN RACE Cotton Anti Pollution 3 Layer Reusable Face Mask

The 3 layer face mask comes in packs of four, three and six. It is made from cotton material and is super soft and breathable. The mask has moisture wicking abilities and is therefore comfortable to wear for long durations. You can wear it for an added layer of protection that it gives against pollutants and other particles in the air. It can be washed in a machine and is reusable too.

Price of best cotton masks at a glance:

Cotton masks Price OCEAN RACE Cotton Anti Pollution 3 Layer Reusable Face Mask ₹ 599 MASQ By Q-One Blossom Reusable, Washable, Anti-Bacterial (BFE>99%) 4 Layer Cloth Face Mask ₹ 249 DFR Reversible Cotton Reusable Cloth Mask ₹ 699 Cenwell ® Pure Cotton Reusable, Washable & Breathable Cloth Face Mask ₹ 799 Bildos Cotton Unisex Super Breathable Cloth Face mask ₹ 999