Best cream for glowing skin fights signs of ageing like dark spots, pigmentation

Beauty has less to do with the art of makeup and more to do with the health of your skin and sharpness of features - this is a truth that none can deny. A healthy skin is among the best hallmarks of beauty. The inner radiance gives a richness and glow to the face that is quite unmatched. Yet, one has often seen how by the time girls turn into women in their 40s, things tend of change. Age and stress take its toll on the skin. Dark spots, pigmentation, dull skin - all start to make an appearance and bring down the lustre on the face.

However, it isn't as if it is lost for forever. One can get the lustre back, thanks to a bunch of creams, serums and lotions available in the market, formulated to do just that. These creams are so designed to attack all factors that cause the skin to go dull. The good news is that many of these products are easily available online on platforms like Amazon.

We have put together a list of such products, which we feel, you will definitely benefit from. Do take a look and go ahead and buy some too.

Blue Nectar Natural Vitamin C Face Cream for Glowing Skin

This cream is particularly formulated to give brightness and radiance to the face. Suitable for all kinds of skin - oily, combination, sensitive and dry skin, this cream is rich in vitamin C, and is sourced from Amla (Indian gooseberry). This is its special ingredient that plays a major role in bringing back natural glow. The makers say this cream works as a ‘dark spot remover’ - dark spots are caused due to aggravated Pitta Dosha (increased heat in the body). Vitamin C works as coolant and helps to balance this dosha, helping in dark spots fading away. Green Apple extracts give the skin a luxuriant feel.