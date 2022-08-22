Best cream for glowing skin fights signs of ageing like dark spots, pigmentation

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Beauty has less to do with the art of makeup and more to do with the health of your skin and sharpness of features - this is a truth that none can deny. A healthy skin is among the best hallmarks of beauty. The inner radiance gives a richness and glow to the face that is quite unmatched. Yet, one has often seen how by the time girls turn into women in their 40s, things tend of change. Age and stress take its toll on the skin. Dark spots, pigmentation, dull skin - all start to make an appearance and bring down the lustre on the face.
However, it isn't as if it is lost for forever. One can get the lustre back, thanks to a bunch of creams, serums and lotions available in the market, formulated to do just that. These creams are so designed to attack all factors that cause the skin to go dull. The good news is that many of these products are easily available online on platforms like Amazon.
We have put together a list of such products, which we feel, you will definitely benefit from. Do take a look and go ahead and buy some too.
Blue Nectar Natural Vitamin C Face Cream for Glowing Skin
This cream is particularly formulated to give brightness and radiance to the face. Suitable for all kinds of skin - oily, combination, sensitive and dry skin, this cream is rich in vitamin C, and is sourced from Amla (Indian gooseberry). This is its special ingredient that plays a major role in bringing back natural glow. The makers say this cream works as a ‘dark spot remover’ - dark spots are caused due to aggravated Pitta Dosha (increased heat in the body). Vitamin C works as coolant and helps to balance this dosha, helping in dark spots fading away. Green Apple extracts give the skin a luxuriant feel.
DERMATOUCH Skin Radiance Cream For Glowing Skin
This cream comes loaded with a key ingredient called IBR-Dragon, which goes a long way in helping give a bright and luminescent skin. This cream also gives protection against external aggressors that accelerate skin ageing. It increases the skin's elasticity, giving it a youthful look. This cream can be used by people with normal, oily or dry skin. What's more is that it comes with a gentle floral fragrance.
Minimalist 2% Alpha Lipoic Brightening Cream with Vitamin C for Glowing Skin
This cream comes with infused with the goodness of Alpha lipoic acid - this is a strong antioxidant and exfoliant which promotes regeneration of other antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E. It also contains fullerence (C-60), which is a potent, new age antioxidant. It makes the skin brighter and also fights visible signs of ageing.
Dr. Rashel Ubtan Day Cream Anti-Marks & Glowing Skin
This cream is marketed by its makers as a skin polishing and anti-marks cream. It comes loaded with ingredients that help one to slow down the ageing process. It also has anti-septic properties. This cream contains Sandalwood, Turmeric and Aloe Vera, all of which have anti-ageing and anti-bacterial properties. All three come together to give the skin a more flexible and toned skin which fighting all signs of ageing.
Mamaearth Skin Plump Face Serum Anti Aging Cream For Glowing Skin
This serum is so formulated that it works by countering dark spots, wrinkles and pores. Hyaluronic acid and Castor oil are its active ingredients that work on containing the damage to the skin. Hyaluronic acid helps hydrate the skin, while Rosehip Oil helps in collagen synthesis. The latter also hydrates the skin and makes it firm and improve its elasticity. This serum also contains coconut extracts which is helpful in cleansing excess oil from the skin and remove impurities from open pores of the skin.
|Product
|Price
|Blue Nectar Natural Vitamin C Face Cream for Glowing Skin
|₹1,045.00
|DERMATOUCH Skin Radiance Cream For Glowing Skin
|₹570.00
|Minimalist 2% Alpha Lipoic Brightening Cream with Vitamin C for Glowing Skin
|₹499.00
|Dr.Rashel Ubtan Day Cream Anti-Marks & Glowing Skin
|₹299.00
|Mamaearth Skin Plump Face Serum Anti Aging Cream For Glowing Skin
|₹599.00
