Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best cream for glowing skin fights signs of ageing like dark spots, pigmentation

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 22, 2022 13:56 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Ageing and stress are some of the major concerns that result in dull-looking skin. For glowing skin, take to creams, lotions and serums that attack issues like pigmentation and dark spots etc.

product info
Creams, formulated to give glowing skin, work on ageing signs like pigmentation.

Beauty has less to do with the art of makeup and more to do with the health of your skin and sharpness of features - this is a truth that none can deny. A healthy skin is among the best hallmarks of beauty. The inner radiance gives a richness and glow to the face that is quite unmatched. Yet, one has often seen how by the time girls turn into women in their 40s, things tend of change. Age and stress take its toll on the skin. Dark spots, pigmentation, dull skin - all start to make an appearance and bring down the lustre on the face.

However, it isn't as if it is lost for forever. One can get the lustre back, thanks to a bunch of creams, serums and lotions available in the market, formulated to do just that. These creams are so designed to attack all factors that cause the skin to go dull. The good news is that many of these products are easily available online on platforms like Amazon.

We have put together a list of such products, which we feel, you will definitely benefit from. Do take a look and go ahead and buy some too.

Blue Nectar Natural Vitamin C Face Cream for Glowing Skin
This cream is particularly formulated to give brightness and radiance to the face. Suitable for all kinds of skin - oily, combination, sensitive and dry skin, this cream is rich in vitamin C, and is sourced from Amla (Indian gooseberry). This is its special ingredient that plays a major role in bringing back natural glow. The makers say this cream works as a ‘dark spot remover’ - dark spots are caused due to aggravated Pitta Dosha (increased heat in the body). Vitamin C works as coolant and helps to balance this dosha, helping in dark spots fading away. Green Apple extracts give the skin a luxuriant feel.

cellpic
Blue Nectar Natural Vitamin C Face Cream for Glowing Skin, Dark Spot Removal Cream with Green Apple and Almond Oil (13 Herbs, 50g)
18% off 855 1,045
Buy now

DERMATOUCH Skin Radiance Cream For Glowing Skin

This cream comes loaded with a key ingredient called IBR-Dragon, which goes a long way in helping give a bright and luminescent skin. This cream also gives protection against external aggressors that accelerate skin ageing. It increases the skin's elasticity, giving it a youthful look. This cream can be used by people with normal, oily or dry skin. What's more is that it comes with a gentle floral fragrance.

cellpic
DERMATOUCH Skin Radiance Cream For Glowing Skin || Protects Against Skin Damage || Reduces Pigmentation, Dark Spots, Age Spots || Provides Deep Nourishment || Suitable For All Skin Types - 30G
18% off 466 570
Buy now

Minimalist 2% Alpha Lipoic Brightening Cream with Vitamin C for Glowing Skin

This cream comes with infused with the goodness of Alpha lipoic acid - this is a strong antioxidant and exfoliant which promotes regeneration of other antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E. It also contains fullerence (C-60), which is a potent, new age antioxidant. It makes the skin brighter and also fights visible signs of ageing.

cellpic
Minimalist 2% Alpha Lipoic (ALA) Brightening Cream with Vitamin C for Glowing Skin | With New Advanced Brightening Ingredient ALA | For Men & Women | 50 g
5% off 474 499
Buy now

Dr. Rashel Ubtan Day Cream Anti-Marks & Glowing Skin

This cream is marketed by its makers as a skin polishing and anti-marks cream. It comes loaded with ingredients that help one to slow down the ageing process. It also has anti-septic properties. This cream contains Sandalwood, Turmeric and Aloe Vera, all of which have anti-ageing and anti-bacterial properties. All three come together to give the skin a more flexible and toned skin which fighting all signs of ageing.

cellpic
Dr.Rashel Ubtan Day Cream Anti-Marks & Glowing Skin, Skin Polishing, Anti-septic properties, Brightens Skin, Moisturizing, Skin damage. (50 gm)
9% off 271 299
Buy now

Mamaearth Skin Plump Face Serum Anti Aging Cream For Glowing Skin

This serum is so formulated that it works by countering dark spots, wrinkles and pores. Hyaluronic acid and Castor oil are its active ingredients that work on containing the damage to the skin. Hyaluronic acid helps hydrate the skin, while Rosehip Oil helps in collagen synthesis. The latter also hydrates the skin and makes it firm and improve its elasticity. This serum also contains coconut extracts which is helpful in cleansing excess oil from the skin and remove impurities from open pores of the skin.

cellpic
Mamaearth Skin Plump Face Serum Anti Aging Cream For Glowing Skin, With Hyaluronic Acid & Rosehip Oil for Ageless Skin - 30ml
15% off 509 599
Buy now

Price of creams for glowing skin at a glance:

ProductPrice
Blue Nectar Natural Vitamin C Face Cream for Glowing Skin 1,045.00
DERMATOUCH Skin Radiance Cream For Glowing Skin 570.00
Minimalist 2% Alpha Lipoic Brightening Cream with Vitamin C for Glowing Skin 499.00
Dr.Rashel Ubtan Day Cream Anti-Marks & Glowing Skin 299.00
Mamaearth Skin Plump Face Serum Anti Aging Cream For Glowing Skin 599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Apple cider vinegar for beautiful skin: A health tonic that gives great results
Face serums for dark spots give brightness and glow by attacking melanin
Best OPPO mobile phones under 30,000
OPPO mobile phones under 15,000: Expect great camera, display and more
OPPO mobile phones under 12,000 in India: A buyer's guide
health and beauty FOR LESS