Best cream for melasma: Improves condition and nourishes skin

Certain creams can help improve the condition of melasma.

Melasma is a commonplace skin condition. To improve the skin condition, there are creams available online that help in reducing its appearance and combating other ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, dark spots etc. Also, such creams have ingredients present in them that nourish and moisturise the skin deeply, boosting the overall quality of skin. While it may not treat your skin condition completely, but it may still improve it. Some of the formulations also come with the goodness of SPF in them, giving your skin broad spectrum protection from the harmful UV rays.



To help you with the selection, we have rounded up some picks from Amazon. All listed skincare products are suitable for all skin types and tones. They help result in even skin tone and reduce the appearance of melasma on skin. Take a look at our picks. Price of creams for melasma at a glance:

Cream for melasma Price Spaworld Professional Anti Melasma Cream ₹ 438.00 Fixderma Epifager Regale Cream ₹ 1,093.00 Fairlit Nite Anti-Melasma Night Cream ₹ 475.00 Pynomax-Tx SPF50 Anti Melasma/Anti Aging Cream ₹ 355.00 Kwiklite Kt Cream for Anti Melasma ₹ 366.00

Spaworld Professional Anti Melasma Cream

This anti-melasma cream helps in reducing the appearance of pigmentation and melasma. Suitable for all skin types, it helps fade away the dark spots and other aging signs. Besides, its ingredients come packed with nourishing and moisturising properties, resulting in smooth, soft and even skin tone. You will be able to see the results within a span of 8 to 10 weeks.

Fixderma Epifager Regale Cream

This cream is to be applied on face. Suitable for all skin types, it helps in brightening the skin, resulting in even skin tone. If you're struggling to fight freckles, anti-aging signs or melasma, then this cream can help improve the condition. It also comes with the goodness of SPF 30 that helps your skin from getting tanned. Enriched with Emblica extract, Bellis Perennis and other natural ingredients, it comes loaded with nourishing and moisturising properties.

Fairlit Nite Anti-Melasma Night Cream

This anti-melasma night cream has to be applied on face alone. It comes loaded with lightening properties and helps in reducing the appearance of melasma. A night cream, it is suitable for all skin types and skin tones. Also, it is particularly suited for acne-prone skin. A lightweight formulation, it give skin broad spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

Pynomax-Tx SPF50 Anti Melasma/Anti Aging Cream

This cream is for face and comes with the goodness of SPF 50 to give you sun protection. It effectively helps in fighting ageing signs and the condition of dark spots, melasma and more. Suitable for all skin types, it comes loaded with skin lightening properties, resulting in bright and clear skin. You should rub it gently into the skin till it gets fully absorbed.

Kwiklite Kt Cream for Anti Melasma

This anti-melasma cream is to be used on the face. It helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines and pigmentation and evening the skin tone. Besides, it also helps in controlling oil. Suitable for all skin types and tones, it also provides sun protection. Enriched with the goodness of Mulberry extract, Glycolic acid and Niacinamide, it also helps promote supple skin and improve the overall quality of skin.