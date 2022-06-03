Story Saved
New Delhi 42oCC
Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jun 03, 2022
New Delhi 42oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best cream for melasma: Improves condition and nourishes skin

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 03, 2022 18:36 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Creams for melasma come packed with ingredients that help in reducing the appearance of condition and fight other ageing signs too.

product info
Certain creams can help improve the condition of melasma.

Melasma is a commonplace skin condition. To improve the skin condition, there are creams available online that help in reducing its appearance and combating other ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, dark spots etc. Also, such creams have ingredients present in them that nourish and moisturise the skin deeply, boosting the overall quality of skin. While it may not treat your skin condition completely, but it may still improve it. Some of the formulations also come with the goodness of SPF in them, giving your skin broad spectrum protection from the harmful UV rays.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up some picks from Amazon. All listed skincare products are suitable for all skin types and tones. They help result in even skin tone and reduce the appearance of melasma on skin. Take a look at our picks. 

Price of creams for melasma at a glance:

Cream for melasmaPrice
Spaworld Professional Anti Melasma Cream 438.00
Fixderma Epifager Regale Cream 1,093.00
Fairlit Nite Anti-Melasma Night Cream 475.00
Pynomax-Tx SPF50 Anti Melasma/Anti Aging Cream 355.00
Kwiklite Kt Cream for Anti Melasma 366.00

Spaworld Professional Anti Melasma Cream
This anti-melasma cream helps in reducing the appearance of pigmentation and melasma. Suitable for all skin types, it helps fade away the dark spots and other aging signs. Besides, its ingredients come packed with nourishing and moisturising properties, resulting in smooth, soft and even skin tone. You will be able to see the results within a span of 8 to 10 weeks.

cellpic
Spaworld Professional Anti Melasma Cream | Reduces Hyperpigmentation & Dark Spots | Hydration, Moisturization | 50ml
45% off
438 799
Buy now

Fixderma Epifager Regale Cream
This cream is to be applied on face. Suitable for all skin types, it helps in brightening the skin, resulting in even skin tone. If you're struggling to fight freckles, anti-aging signs or melasma, then this cream can help improve the condition. It also comes with the goodness of SPF 30 that helps your skin from getting tanned. Enriched with Emblica extract, Bellis Perennis and other natural ingredients, it comes loaded with nourishing and moisturising properties.

cellpic
Fixderma Epifager Regale, whitening cream, Brightening Cream, Melasma, Age spots, Uneven skin tone, Dark spots, Hyperpigmentation, Freckles, Non-comedogenic formulation, Steroid Free - 30ml
5% off
1,093 1,150
Buy now

Fairlit Nite Anti-Melasma Night Cream
This anti-melasma night cream has to be applied on face alone. It comes loaded with lightening properties and helps in reducing the appearance of melasma. A night cream, it is suitable for all skin types and skin tones. Also, it is particularly suited for acne-prone skin. A lightweight formulation, it give skin broad spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

cellpic
Fairlit Nite Anti-Melasma Night Cream (20 g)
1% off
475 481
Buy now

Pynomax-Tx SPF50 Anti Melasma/Anti Aging Cream
This cream is for face and comes with the goodness of SPF 50 to give you sun protection. It effectively helps in fighting ageing signs and the condition of dark spots, melasma and more. Suitable for all skin types, it comes loaded with skin lightening properties, resulting in bright and clear skin. You should rub it gently into the skin till it gets fully absorbed.

cellpic
Pynomax-Tx SPF50 Anti Melasma/Anti Aging Cream Pack Of 15g
9% off
355 389
Buy now

Kwiklite Kt Cream for Anti Melasma
This anti-melasma cream is to be used on the face. It helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines and pigmentation and evening the skin tone. Besides, it also helps in controlling oil. Suitable for all skin types and tones, it also provides sun protection. Enriched with the goodness of Mulberry extract, Glycolic acid and Niacinamide, it also helps promote supple skin and improve the overall quality of skin.

cellpic
KWIKLITE KT 15 SPF 25g Cream for Anti Melasma and Anti Hyper Pigmentation, for toning skin, fighting age spots, Scar & marks, for men & women
15% off
366 429
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best leather shoes for men are all about durability and style
Branded jeans for men you must have in your wardrobe
Party wear dresses for girls that should be on your radar
Best watches under 2,000 to ace your everyday look
Best designer sarees boast of luxe fabrics and chic appearance
health and beauty FOR LESS