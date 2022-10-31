Sign out
Best creams for oily skin and pimples you must try

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 31, 2022 15:44 IST

There are many skincare formulations available in the form of cream that can suit your oily skin and keep pimples away.

Best creams for oily skin help in regulating oil production and fading away scars and ageing signs.

People with oily skin often struggle with keeping pimples at bay. The excess oil on skin can clog pores and make people feel uncomfortable with their skin. However, the right set of skincare essentials can act as the game-changer in one's skincare game. From keeping pimples at bay, making skin feel supple and nourished, purifying and hydrating the skin to fading away of ageing signs, there are creams available in market for oily skin that can do it all and more. They help lock in moisture in skin and help result in clear and smooth skin over a period of time.

If you're looking for options in this category, then allow us to help you with selection. Below we have curated a list of creams, some of which come in the form of gel, that come infused with pleasant scent and loaded with moisturizing ingredients. Take a look at our options by scrolling down.

Globus Naturals Pimple Clear Glycolic acid Face Cream For Acne Prone Oily
Made from the goodness of organic and natural ingredients, this anti-acne cream is an oil balancing formulation that helps unclog the pores and maintain skin’s pH balance. Enriched with the goodness of Glycolic acid, natural fruit extract and Niacinamide, this one helps in correcting age spots without making skin dry. Another plus is that this cream is devoid of nasties.

Globus Naturals Pimple Clear Glycolic acid Face Cream, For Acne Prone Oily Skin, 50 gms
21% off
315 399
Brinton AcMist Moisturizing Cream Gel for Acne Prone and Oily Skin
This facial cream has a fragrance of Aloe Vera. It comes in the form of gel and helps in formation of acne, making it best suitable for oily skin. It helps in removing excess oil and prevents breakouts in future as well. Thanks to the presence of Vitamin E in this cream, it keeps skin hydrated and moisturised. A light and gentle formulation, it helps in relieving dryness and softening skin. Besides, it is also non-sticky and quick absorbing formulation.

Brinton AcMist Moisturizing Cream Gel for Acne Prone and Oily Skin, Skin Cream, Moisture Cream, Moisturizing Cream, Dry Skin Cream, Skin Care Cream, 50 g
8% off
367 399
Saroj Organics All Clear Cream for acne, pimples
This facial cream has Glycerin and Tea Tree oil in it. It has exfoliating properties and results in squeaky clean and clear skin. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, it aids in reducing redness and swelling. It helps get rid of dead skin cells that can clog pores and cause acne. It locks in moisture in the skin and is absolutely non-greasy.

Saroj Organics All Clear Cream, 50gm, for acne, pimples, acne scars, open pores, anti acne and blemishes - for men and women
30% off
699 999
Mystiq Living Specials Gel Cream for Acne
This cream is available in the form of gel and has a lingering scent of green tea. A facial cream, it is best suited for those with oily and acne prone skin. The goodness of Green Tea Tree oil, Neem and Basil in it helps in hydrating and purifying the skin, resulting in clear and smooth skin. It also helps in regulating sebum production and fading of scars. Devoid of chemicals, this one is a good pick indeed.

Mystiq Living Specials - Green Tea Clarity - Acne Gel Cream | Anti Acne, Pimple & Scar Removal Cream, Skin Clarifying Day & Night Gel | Moisturizer for Oily Skin | Oily & Acne Prone Skin , 50GM
20% off
399 499
KHADI RISHIKESH Ayurvedic Pimple Cream
This cream has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Aloe Vera and is meant to be applied on the face. It comes loaded with soothing, moisturising and nourishing properties and helps in fading ageing signs and scars. It also helps in clearing out pimples. Free from paraben, this is a good skincare product to introduce to one's everyday routine for supple and nourished skin.

Khadi Rishikesh Ayurvedic Acne Pimple Cream for get rid of Anti pimple & Acne Marks, Spot Correcting, Anti Pigmentation, Anti Blemish, Skin Clearing - Fight Pimple Clearing Whitening Day Cream ,that actually work ,Oily & Acne Skin, best cream for acne pimple, All Skin Type boys & girls and men & women ( 50 gm -WITH HAIR RUBBER BAND FREE
28% off
265 370
Price of best cream for pimples at a glance:

CreamPrice
Globus Naturals Pimple Clear Glycolic acid Face Cream For Acne Prone Oily  399.00
Brinton AcMist Moisturizing Cream Gel for Acne Prone and Oily Skin  399.00
Saroj Organics All Clear Cream for acne, pimples 999.00
Mystiq Living Specials Gel Cream for Acne 499.00
KHADI RISHIKESH Ayurvedic Pimple Cream  370.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

