Best creams for oily skin and pimples you must try

People with oily skin often struggle with keeping pimples at bay. The excess oil on skin can clog pores and make people feel uncomfortable with their skin. However, the right set of skincare essentials can act as the game-changer in one's skincare game. From keeping pimples at bay, making skin feel supple and nourished, purifying and hydrating the skin to fading away of ageing signs, there are creams available in market for oily skin that can do it all and more. They help lock in moisture in skin and help result in clear and smooth skin over a period of time.

If you're looking for options in this category, then allow us to help you with selection. Below we have curated a list of creams, some of which come in the form of gel, that come infused with pleasant scent and loaded with moisturizing ingredients. Take a look at our options by scrolling down.



Globus Naturals Pimple Clear Glycolic acid Face Cream For Acne Prone Oily

Made from the goodness of organic and natural ingredients, this anti-acne cream is an oil balancing formulation that helps unclog the pores and maintain skin’s pH balance. Enriched with the goodness of Glycolic acid, natural fruit extract and Niacinamide, this one helps in correcting age spots without making skin dry. Another plus is that this cream is devoid of nasties.