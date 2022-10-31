Best creams for oily skin and pimples you must try

Best creams for oily skin help in regulating oil production and fading away scars and ageing signs.

People with oily skin often struggle with keeping pimples at bay. The excess oil on skin can clog pores and make people feel uncomfortable with their skin. However, the right set of skincare essentials can act as the game-changer in one's skincare game. From keeping pimples at bay, making skin feel supple and nourished, purifying and hydrating the skin to fading away of ageing signs, there are creams available in market for oily skin that can do it all and more. They help lock in moisture in skin and help result in clear and smooth skin over a period of time. If you're looking for options in this category, then allow us to help you with selection. Below we have curated a list of creams, some of which come in the form of gel, that come infused with pleasant scent and loaded with moisturizing ingredients. Take a look at our options by scrolling down.



Globus Naturals Pimple Clear Glycolic acid Face Cream For Acne Prone Oily

Made from the goodness of organic and natural ingredients, this anti-acne cream is an oil balancing formulation that helps unclog the pores and maintain skin’s pH balance. Enriched with the goodness of Glycolic acid, natural fruit extract and Niacinamide, this one helps in correcting age spots without making skin dry. Another plus is that this cream is devoid of nasties.

Brinton AcMist Moisturizing Cream Gel for Acne Prone and Oily Skin

This facial cream has a fragrance of Aloe Vera. It comes in the form of gel and helps in formation of acne, making it best suitable for oily skin. It helps in removing excess oil and prevents breakouts in future as well. Thanks to the presence of Vitamin E in this cream, it keeps skin hydrated and moisturised. A light and gentle formulation, it helps in relieving dryness and softening skin. Besides, it is also non-sticky and quick absorbing formulation.

Saroj Organics All Clear Cream for acne, pimples

This facial cream has Glycerin and Tea Tree oil in it. It has exfoliating properties and results in squeaky clean and clear skin. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, it aids in reducing redness and swelling. It helps get rid of dead skin cells that can clog pores and cause acne. It locks in moisture in the skin and is absolutely non-greasy.

Mystiq Living Specials Gel Cream for Acne

This cream is available in the form of gel and has a lingering scent of green tea. A facial cream, it is best suited for those with oily and acne prone skin. The goodness of Green Tea Tree oil, Neem and Basil in it helps in hydrating and purifying the skin, resulting in clear and smooth skin. It also helps in regulating sebum production and fading of scars. Devoid of chemicals, this one is a good pick indeed.

KHADI RISHIKESH Ayurvedic Pimple Cream

This cream has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Aloe Vera and is meant to be applied on the face. It comes loaded with soothing, moisturising and nourishing properties and helps in fading ageing signs and scars. It also helps in clearing out pimples. Free from paraben, this is a good skincare product to introduce to one's everyday routine for supple and nourished skin.

Price of best cream for pimples at a glance:

Cream Price Globus Naturals Pimple Clear Glycolic acid Face Cream For Acne Prone Oily ₹ 399.00 Brinton AcMist Moisturizing Cream Gel for Acne Prone and Oily Skin ₹ 399.00 Saroj Organics All Clear Cream for acne, pimples ₹ 999.00 Mystiq Living Specials Gel Cream for Acne ₹ 499.00 KHADI RISHIKESH Ayurvedic Pimple Cream ₹ 370.00