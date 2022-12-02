Best de-tan creams for men you must introduce to your skincare essentials

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Have you been avoiding sun because you fear the formation of stubborn tan lines? Well, you really don't need to do this. Go out, bask in the warmth of sun’s rays (a blessing in winter season) and flaunt that tanned look. Tan lines are okay and getting rid of them is not a complex task either if you have the right set of skin care products with you. There are de tan creams available in markets that do the job effectively well. They hydrate the skin, nourish it and lighten the skin tone as well. You will be able to see favourable results in no time.
We have picked up some of the best de tan creams for men available on Amazon. Read about their wonder ingredients and the many benefits for the skin they pack in by scrolling down. Also, don’t forget to add them to your cart right away.
Riyo Herbs De-Tan Cream
This de tan cream is made from the goodness of Olive oil, Grapeseed oil and Chamomile oil. It can be applied on whole body and is suitable for all skin types. A paraben-free formulation, this one removes tan lines and reveals a bright-looking skin. It is useful in treating skin discolouration and is a complete no bleach formulation.
Ustraa De-Tan Cream
This de tan cream is a lightweight formulation with no harmful chemicals. It contains the goodness of vitamin B3, Candian Rumex, Liquorice root and Japanese Yuzu that help in fight against tanning and ageing signs like wrinkles. You can also use it under the eye region to treat the darkness around the area. A good pick, it is rich in ceramides that helps in repairing the skin and reducing skin irritation.
Zobha De-Tan Cream
This de tan cream is suitable for all skin types. It is used for lightening the skin tone and reducing the dark spots. Raspberry seed oil present in it proves nourishing for the skin and boosts the complexion of skin. A paraben-free formulation, this one is a unisex cream. It also contains Argan oil and Green Tea extracts. It is a must buy.
Beoman DeTan++ Men’s Skin Lightening Cream
This skin lightening cream has a scent akin to that of tomato. It is meant for facial use and is suitable for all skin types. It detoxifies the skin of impurities and also keeps the skin hydrated and nourished. Tired of fighting aging signs? Use this cream for great results. The formulation is only made of natural ingredients and contains no harmful chemicals.
BIO-REACH DE-TAN TAN REMOVAL CREAM
This de tan removal cream has a scent of Peppermint. It contains Hyaluronic acid in it and is suitable for all skin types. It makes skin appear smooth. If you have dry and damaged skin that needs some repairing, trust this cream to do the job well. It will also say bye to stubborn tan lines over a period of time.
|Creams
|Price
|Riyo Herbs De-Tan Cream
|₹599.00
|Ustraa De-Tan Cream
|₹500.00
|Zobha De-Tan Cream
|₹550.00
|Beoman DeTan++ Men’s Skin Lightening Cream
|₹299.00
|BIO-REACH DE-TAN TAN REMOVAL CREAM
|₹320.00
