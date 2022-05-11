Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best de-tan face packs for even tone and radiant skin

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 11, 2022 12:46 IST

Summary:

Afraid of going out and soaking up the sun? Then introduce de-tan face packs in your skincare routine that will fight tanning and give you glowing and smooth skin.

A de-tan face pack helps cleanse the skin and remove tan from it. 

Are you one of those who always feels shy of stepping out in the sun for the fear of getting tanned? Then it's time to introduce you to de-tan face packs that help remove layers of tan from your skin, giving you clean, glowing and even-toned skin. These packs come enriched with natural ingredients with brightening properties that help lighten the skin and also make it smooth. So, whether it is dark spots or excessing tanning due to prolonged exposure to sun, a de-tan pack can be your quick fix to these problems. When out on holidays or day outings, go out and bask in the sun as much as you would like and don't be that spoilsport who prefers to stay indoors to prevent tanning.

There are a number of these face packs available online at the click of a button. We navigated through the many listed options to pick out our favourites for you. Want to take a look at them? Then scroll down right away. 

Kaina D-Tan Face Pack

A 100% organic formulation, this de-tan face pack is suitable for all skin types. It helps in brightening the skin and removing dark spots, resulting in glowing radiant and even-tone skin. Best-suitable for those who have a combination skin type, it removes tanning from the skin and also cleanses it.

Kaina D-Tan Face Pack - Instant Tan Removal Pack | Skin Brightening | Lighten Skin Tone| Instant Glow |100% Organic | Sun Damage Protection | 100g
15% off
Rs 474 Rs 559
Buy now

VLCC Specifix Skin Brightening De-Tan Pack

This de-tan face pack aids in brightening and nourishing your skin. Suitable for all skin types and tones, it revitalises skin from within and results in clear, glowing and radiant skin.

VLCC Specifix Skin Brightening De-Tan Pack, 400g
21% off
Rs 550 Rs 699
Buy now

O3+ D-Tan Pack

This de-tan face pack comes enriched with ingredients that help in removing tan from skin and also protect it from sun damage. Infused with the goodness of Mint and Eucalyptus oil, it cleanses, brightens and hydrates the skin.

O3+ D-Tan Pack for Instant Tan Removal & Sun Damage Protection Infused with Mint and Eucalyptus Oil Ideal for All Skin Types (300g)
Rs 1,550
Buy now

Glowpink DeTan Face Pack

Looking for a solution to remove tanning from skin? Then this De-tan face pack is for you. It helps in brightening the skin tone, resulting in radiant and glowing skin. It has a soothing fragrance akin to that of orange and also comes in handy in removing traces of pollutants from skin.

Glowpink DeTan Face Pack Skin Brightening Clay Face Mask For Glowing Skin,Tan Removal, Oil Control, Acne & Fairness, For Women & Men - 50g
Rs 499
Buy now

Raaga Professional De-Tan Tan removal Cream

This de-tan removal cream is formulated with the goodness of Cream Kojic and milk. Suitable for all skin types, this dermatologically tested formulation is designed to de-tan the skin, restoring the natural fairness of skin.

Raaga Professional De-Tan Tan removal Cream Kojic & Milk, 72GM (12g*6)
15% off
Rs 249 Rs 294
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Sports bras under 1,000: Stylish wear that keeps discomfort at bay    
Bracelets: Classy and minimalistic contemporary wear that today’s women love
Stylish dresses for women under 500 that'll help them brace summer heat 
Headphones under 2,000 offer deep bass and immersive sound quality
Amazon sale on electronics: Get as much as 70% off on gadgets, see here
health and beauty FOR LESS