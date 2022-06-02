Best de tan face packs help reveal glowing, even-tone and radiant skin By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 02, 2022 16:52 IST





Summary: Face packs that help in tan removal, also aid in fighting uneven skin tone, pigmentation, sunburn and more. Read on to see our top picks.

De tan face pack restores your skin tone to its natural self.

You can't probably avoid going out in sun for too long, but you can definitely get rid of the tan you acquire with the help of de tan face packs. Formulated with active ingredients like Aloe Vera extracts, Turmeric and others, these packs come packed with skin lightening properties. They can help cancel out the effects of sunburn and pollution, resulting in squeaky clean and even tone skin. Besides restoring the skin's natural complexion, these packs also help in hydrating the skin, nourishing it and keeping it free from dirt and other impurities. Some of the formulations also aid in detoxifying the skin and controlling excess oil production while others prevent acne breakouts and boost collagen production. There are a number of these face packs available online at the click of a button. We navigated through a sea of them to round up some for you. Scroll through our list below to take a look at our options. Price of best de tan face packs at a glance:

Best de tan face packs Price Glowpink DeTan Face Pack ₹ 499.00 Bella Vita Organic De Tan Removal Face Pack ₹ 319.00 The Man Company De Tan Face Pack ₹ 244.00 Flocare Glow Face Pack ₹ 110.00 UrbanGabru De-tan face Pack ₹ 331.55

Glowpink DeTan Face Pack

This de tan face pack is suitable for all skin types. It comes in the form of powder and helps in brightening of skin and controlling oil. It has a scent akin to that of orange. An advanced natural formulation, it helps in removing tan from skin completely, resulting in bright and glowing skin. It also helps in getting rid of every trace of pollutant on your skin. Besides, it detoxifies skin, boosts skin elasticity and also prevents acne breakouts on skin.

Bella Vita Organic De Tan Removal Face Pack



Suitable for all skin types, this de tan removal face pack comes loaded with whitening, brightening and lightening properties. Suitable for all skin types, it is an organic formulation with a pleasant scent akin to Grapefruit, Sandalwood and Aloe Vera. Devoid of chemicals and paraben, this face pack also helps in controlling oil and soothing skin. It removes every trace of impurity from the skin, resulting in a radiant and glowing skin.

The Man Company De Tan Face Pack

This de tan face pack for men is suitable for all skin types and come packed with exfoliating properties. It helps even tone and hydrate the skin, manifesting a radiant-looking and supple skin. The active ingredient present in it is Turmeric which is known for its skin lightening properties. Besides, this alcohol-free formulation has a pleasant fragrance akin to that of Aloe Vera. It also contains Benzonite and Multani Mitti, which help in balancing the natural production of oil, ensuring that your skin is neither too dry nor too oily.

Flocare Glow Face Pack

This tan removal face pack is especially suited for dry skin. It comes in the form of cream and helps in making skin feel smooth and nourished from within. The face pack comes infused with a pleasant scent of Sandalwood. Besides, it also helps in even toning the skin and reducing the appearance of pigmentation. Effective in removing tan from skin, it does so without triggering any skin reaction. A natural skincare product, it is made of natural ingredients alone.

UrbanGabru De-tan face Pack

This de tan face pack comes in the form of cream and is effective in removing tan from skin. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin C, Aloe Vera extracts and other natural ingredients, it helps in cancelling out the effects of sunburn and pollution. In juts 15 to 20 minutes, you can see the results manifest in the form of glowing and radiant skin.