Best deodorant for women: Every whiff promises magic and strong pull By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 24, 2022 13:16 IST





Summary: Deodorants that come packed with pleasant and invigorating smells are simply a must-have to start the day, feeling fresh and lively.

Deodorants are a good way to kickstart day on a positive note.

A good fragrance has the power to do many pleasant things. From setting one’s mood right, promoting the feeling of freshness and liveliness, keeping body odour at bay to making one feel more assured and good about oneself, a deodorant is a great fashion accessory to have. With its enchanting scent, it is truly what you need to kickstart your day on a positive and encouraging note. Markets are full of options, with each fragrance different from the other and having a personality of its own. Whether you want to opt for a floral scent or a sultry one, it all depends on one’s mood and the state of mind one is in. We navigated through an array of options to shortlist some of them in our list below. The fragrance of each deodorant for women is charming and has a strong pull. Some are more feminine, while some are absolutely classic. Scroll through the list to know about the notes each of the deodorant comes with. Price of best deodorant for women at a glance:

Best deodorant for women Price after discount Price Caveman Naturals Deodorant ₹ 549.00 ₹ 625.00 Revlon Charlie Deodorant ₹ 318.00 ₹ 399.00 New Spinz Exotic Perfumed Deo ₹ 200.00 ₹ 250.00 Secret Temptation Affair and Romance Deodorant ₹ 279.00 ₹ 380.00 Essenza Di Wills Ignite Luxury Deodorant ₹ 594.00 ₹ 699.00

Caveman Naturals Deodorant This deodorant claims to be India’s first safe and certified natural formulation. It is made from the goodness of minerals extracted from ocean, Tea tree oil and other organic ingredients. Its fragrance is alluring and enchanting. One whiff of its scent will give you an instant boost of confidence and optimism. Besides, it is free from aluminium, alcohol, synthetic fragrances and preservatives.

Revlon Charlie Deodorant This pack of three deodorants for women come infused with a flowery fragrance that proves to be invigorating for the senses. Perfect for everyday wear, there’s a high chance you will get a lot of ‘which perfume are you wearing’ from colleagues and pals on the move. It keeps body odour at bay and keeps one smelling fresh and pleasant.

New Spinz Exotic Perfumed Deo This Spinz deodorant for women comes enriched with the scent of Bulgarian Rose. It will set your mood right, make you feel alive and fresh and fill you with the feeling of gratitude and optimism. Such is the power of this magic formulation. It is skin-friendly and provides long-lasting freshness, keeping body odour at bay for a good 24 hours.

Secret Temptation Affair and Romance Deodorant This deodorant for women comes in a pack of two. Its scent has an invigorating pull that uplifts one’s mood and is a treat for one’s olfactory glands. Not only does it help one feel fresh and lively throughout the day, it also ensures one doesn’t get bogged down by body odour by keeping it at bay. It comes in stylish packaging.

Essenza Di Wills Ignite Luxury Deodorant This luxury deodorant for women has a strong feminine pull. Its fragrance has a distinct appeal and helps women feel a surge in confidence and charm. The notes present in it are Black current mandarin, violet jasmine and Moss Patchouli. It effectively keeps body odour at bay and offers one the luxury of basking in its scent all throughout the day.